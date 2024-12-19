Summary Nintendo expected to reveal Switch 2 in January 2025, may launch by June or July, and cost $399-$449.

Switch 2 design may resemble original with new features like larger size, USB-C ports, and improved dock.

Updated specs include Nvidia Tegra X1 chip support, 8-core Cortex-A78AE processor, 8GB RAM, and 8-inch LCD display.

The internet has been abuzz around the yet-to-be-revealed successor to 2017's Nintendo Switch this week, with leaks coming in every day from all kinds of sources including anonymous Reddit users and well-known peripheral makers. I've spent the past few days parsing through the landslide of rumors and "insider" information to present all the rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 that are actually credible and worth your attention.

However, before we get started, it is important to note that Nintendo has remained mum on everything regarding the new Switch console, save for the fact that the hardware will support backwards compatibility with the original Switch console. So with that in mind, on with the rumors!

Related How to get free games with Nintendo Switch Online Play over 100 classic Nintendo games for free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

4 Nintendo Switch 2 reveal may arrive as early as January

Close

Earlier this year, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced that the next-generation Nintendo Switch will be revealed “within this fiscal year”. With this in mind, Nintendo Switch 2's reveal should come before the deadline of March 31st, 2025. However, current rumors suggest the reveal could happen as early as next month. Three different sources, with varying levels of credibility, corroborate the notion that Nintendo Switch 2 could be shown by mid-January.

Insider Samsus Hunter posed the notion that Nintendo Switch 2 may be revealed before "DK", a likely reference to Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. This game is scheduled to launch January 16th, 2025. Reddit leaker Technical-Manager921 also claims an official reveal is scheduled for mid-January. The user adds that the reveal was "delayed 2 months cause of supply chain issues.”

As for the release of the console itself, Nintenduo reported that six sources from partnering development studios have said Nintendo Switch 2's launch is scheduled for June or early July. When it does arrive, it's expected that the hardware may cost around $399 to $449.

Related Track your 2024 gaming stats with Nintendo's year-in-Switch review For an in-depth look back at your most played Switch titles through 2024, check out Nintendo's year-in review portal.

3 Nintendo Switch 2 may look awfully close to its predecessor

Dbrand may have outed the design and scale of the Nintendo Switch 2