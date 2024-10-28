Key Takeaways Apple's suite of AI features, all under the Apple Intelligence branding, are being launched in waves across compatible product lines.

Devices such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPad Pro with M1 chip, and MacBooks with Apple Silicon can run the new AI features.

Only newer generation products with specific chips, like A17 Pro or M1, can support Apple Intelligence; older models won't receive it.

After months of hype and anticipation, Apple is finally set to release its first wave of AI features to compatible products within its lineup. Apple Intelligence , as the company has titled its AI tool set, is launching over the course of several months, and across multiple software updates.

The iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 Sequoia updates bring with them the very first of Apple Intelligence, but with a catch -- only some of the company's products will support this newfound AI prowess. Here are all the Apple devices that are being endowed with Writing Tools , image Clean Up, audio transcription summarization, and more.

What devices work with Apple Intelligence?

Apple

The following devices are confirmed by Apple to be receiving the AI treatment:

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPad Pro (M1 chip and later), iPad Air (M1 chip and later), iPad mini (7th generation)

MacBook Pro (M1 chip and later), MacBook Air (M1 chip or later)

iMac (M1 chip and later)

Mac mini (M1 chip or later)

Max Studio (M1 Max chip and later)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra chip)

From a Mac perspective, only Apple Silicon-based computers are capable of running Apple Intelligence. Pre-2020 Intel-based Macs won't be receiving these new AI enhancements. The only iPads capable of running Apple Intelligence, meanwhile, are those with an M1 chip and later, as well as the recently released iPad Mini 7th generation, which features an A17 Pro chip.

As for the iPhone, you'll need a newer generation product with either an A17 Pro or an A18 chip, which translates to either last year's Pro models, or one of the current-generation handsets.

The company's Visual Intelligence tool will be coming exclusively to the Camera Control button-equipped iPhone 16 lineup.

While most of the Apple Intelligence feature set will be available across all compatible devices, the company's Visual Intelligence tool will be coming exclusively to the Camera Control button-equipped iPhone 16 lineup. Visual Intelligence is a Google Lens-style feature that lets you point your camera at real world objects in order to receive contextually relevant search results and other pertinent data.

The Apple Intelligence's rollout will be slow and steady

Apple is sprinkling its AI feature set across multiple releases

Apple

In typical Apple fashion, the company's approach to generative AI has followed the mantra of 'not the first, but the best.' Its big tech competitors -- including Microsoft, Meta, and others -- have been bullish on AI, which has pressured Apple to enter the scene in a big way.

This first wave of Apple Intelligence is rather limited in scope, and perhaps purposefully so. Headlining features such as ChatGPT integration, on-device emoji and image generation tools, and further enhancements to the Siri experience are coming down the road, which should give the company plenty of time to control the release and avoid any sort of AI-related PR disaster from occurring.

Apple's staggered AI release schedule is also both region and language dependent.

Apple's staggered AI release schedule is also both region and language dependent -- Apple Intelligence will only be available in US English to start with, expanding into other languages including German, Italian, and Korean next year. Non-US English-speaking countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, will receive official localization as early as December.

In the case of both the European Union and the Chinese markets, Apple Intelligence is currently unavailable. Due to a mix of various state regulations, The Digital Markets Act, and other behind-the-scenes circumstances, the availability of these AI features has been the subject of contention. While we don't yet have an ETA for when we might see AI hit compatible Apple products in China, we do have an update for the EU in specific.

According to a newly published European press release from the company, Apple Intelligence features are slated to begin rolling out to iPhone and iPad users starting in April 2025. Interestingly, European Mac users who set their language to US English, can currently access Apple Intelligence on the freshly-released macOS 15.1 Sequoia.

"Once Apple Intelligence is available in the EU or China mainland, previously purchased iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence will be able to activate and use it in that region," an Apple support document says.

Apple's slow adoption of AI has resulted in a fair bit of criticism.

Apple's slow adoption of AI has resulted in a fair bit of criticism. Plenty of customers and analysts have been left scratching their heads over the lack of coinciding Apple Intelligence features on both the iPhone 16 series and the brand-new iPad mini 7. These devices are being heavily marketed as AI-ready products, and yet they're only now receiving the digital equivalent of an appetizer.