When Apple first announced Apple Intelligence's key features at WWDC 24, people were understandably excited about the platform's new AI capabilities. However, that excitement soon turned to disappointment when it became clear that iOS 18 would launch without the AI suite.

The good news is that with the release of iOS 18.1 update, Apple Intelligence is finally available for supported iPhones, which include all iPhone 16 models , the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are still a lot of Apple Intelligence capabilities missing, with some not due to arrive until March next year, but for now, there are plenty to check out. Here are all the Apple Intelligence features you can use right now in iOS 18.1.

Use generative AI to rewrite or summarize your text