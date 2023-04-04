Nintendo says that it will no longer charge people to have their Switch Joy-Cons repaired if they're suffering from the infamous stick drift problem that has plagued the console for years. The catch? It's only available to people in Europe.

The news comes after Nintendo updated its UK support website to say that it won't be charging for the repair anymore, even if the Joy-Con in question is no longer covered by the usual warranty. Previously Nintendo would require that people pay up if they didn't want their Joy-Cons to have a mind of their own anymore.

"Repair of the responsiveness syndrome"

Nintendo Life was the first to spot the updated UK webpage, with Nintendo confirming that it'll complete repairs free of charge in specific countries.

"Until further notice, Nintendo will not charge you in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland for the repair of the responsiveness syndrome irrespective of whether this is caused by a defect or by wear and tear," Nintnedo's support page says.

"Nintendo takes great pride in creating high-quality and durable products and is continuously making improvements to them," the text continues. "Therefore and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, UK and Switzerland that repairs for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks will be conducted at no charge by official Nintendo repair centres."

The important thing here is that the 24-month warranty period no longer applies and that these repairs will be done so long as you haven't made any modifications to the Joy-Con itself. Essentially, Nintendo is saying that it'll keep every Switch user in working Joy-Cons for the life of the console.

This move can't be coming cheap, but it's perhaps a sign of just how much Nintendo dropped the ball with the design of these Joy-Cons. They're notoriously finicky, with stick drift a common issue among Switch owners.

If your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are misbehaving, now might be the time to reach out to Nintendo to get them sorted. Until the next time they break, at least.