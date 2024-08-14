Key Takeaways Alien: Rogue Incursion launches on December 19 for PS VR 2 and Meta Quest 3.

Players control Zula Hendricks on a rescue mission with familiar weapons like the Motion Tracker and Pulse Rifle.

Preorders for the game are now available on Steam and the PlayStation store.

The newest trailer shared with Pocket-Lint for Alien: Rogue Incursion highlights the weapons we will be fending off Xenomorphs with as well as the long-awaited release date. Announced earlier this year, we now know that Alien: Rogue Incursion will launch on December 19 for PS VR 2 and Meta Quest 3.

Taking control of a new character and ex-Colonial Marine named Zula Hendricks, you will be sent on a rescue mission to locate a former squad mate on a mining planet called Purdan. Of course, that mission becomes a lot more complicated once she encounters the deadly Xenomorphs. Despite her combat experience, Rogue Incursion appears to balance the creeping feelings of dread and isolation of the original film with spurts of action seen in its sequel. Little else is known about the plot save for the fact that it takes place between the events of Alien and Aliens for those who want to keep track of the timeline alongside the release of Alien: Romulus .

Enter the world of Alien this December

Alien: Rogue Incursion Action Horror Platform(s) PSVR 2 , Steam , Meta Quest Released 2024 Developer(s) Survios

The Weapons and Gear trailer gives us a quick rundown of the tools players will have at their disposal while navigating the mysterious facility on Purdan. First up is, naturally, the iconic Motion Tracker. Able to be held in one hand, this pulsing radar will tell you the direction and relative distance of any motion in a cone ahead of you but intentionally neglects to tell you whether that motion is above or below for maximum fear effect.

The first proper weapon highlighted is a standard revolver. The short clip shows a player firing at an approaching Xenomorph with not much effect. This appears to be something of a last-resort weapon and not one you'd want to engage an Alien with intentionally.

For a bit more kick, the pump-action shotgun requires two hands to use but is able to interrupt a Xenomorph's lunge.

Second only to the Motion Tracker in terms of recognizability, we have the Pulse Rifle. Ripping bullets through the air with a perfect recreation of the sound effects from the film, we don't get a good idea of how powerful this weapon is but will likely be our favorite.

As a surprise treat, the trailer ends with the reveal of the official release date. Previously slated for sometime in Holiday 2024, Alien: Rogue Incursion will come in just before the end of the year on December 19 as a VR exclusive.

Developer Survios is a well-established VR developer, previously working on games such as Creed: Rise to Glory, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, and Westworld Awakening. Alien: Rogue Incursion will be the first Alien game built from the ground up for VR headsets.

Preorders are available now via the game's Steam and PlayStation store pages.