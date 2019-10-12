Amazon offers a multilingual mode for Alexa devices. In the US, it allows Alexa to switch between English and Spanish. For instance, if you have Alexa set to English, yet ask a question in Spanish, Alexa will either respond in Spanish or ask if you want to change your language settings.

How to enable multilingual mode on Alexa

To enable multilingual mode, just ask Alexa to speak in multiple languages or change the default language. You can do so on an Echo or Alexa device. Try saying: "Hey Alexa, speak English and Spanish." Then, you can speak to Alexa in either language, and she will respond in those languages.

How to use Alexa's multilingual mode

With multilingual mode, you could start by asking Alexa something in English, and then you could seamlessly speak in Spanish. She'll respond and reply in Spanish. You can say any command you normally would, like ask for the news, or control your smart home devices, set reminders, and launch skills.

Just remember any on-device text, like on an Echo Show, will appear in your default/primary language.

Where is multilingual mode available?

When multilingual mode rolled out in 2019, Amazon said US speakers could switch between English and Spanish.

Amazon also announced other multilingual modes for Canada and India (French and Hindi, with English).

Want to know more?

Amazon has a blog post and a support page with more information about how multilingual mode works. If you need to set or change your default/primary language on an Echo device, Amazon has a support page for that, too.