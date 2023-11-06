It was on November 6th, 2014 when Amazon was announcing its very first Echo device and, alongside it, Alexa, the virtual assistant that has become a constant presence for millions of people. Alexa has evolved quite a bit over the past nine years, and it has a lot more left to grow, but even in its current state it's more than useful. Whether you want to know the weather, the time, get told a joke, play music, turn on the TV and switch to HGTV, look up information online without touching a keyboard, and so on, Alexa is there for you.

Related: Best budget Alexa gadget: Smart home on a shoestring

While using Alexa may be free, getting a device that works with the assistant is not. Thankfully, however, there are loads of products that come with Alexa integration and a hefty discount right now.

Best Alexa deals

Get the most of Alexa at a bargain with great prices on top smart devices for the smart home hero's 9th birthday.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Amazon's newest Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is now on sale, offering customers an opportunity to experience a smart and sustainable device that can make life at home more comfortable and convenient. With its 5.5-inch display, the device can stream music, podcasts, videos, and more from popular providers. While at home or away, it can control compatible smart devices, and with its built-in camera, it can also keep an eye on your loved ones and pets. $40 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 Amazon's Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is now available for purchase for less than half the price. The smart display features an 8-inch high-definition touchscreen with adaptive color and stereo speakers for an immersive entertainment experience. The 13 MP camera with auto-framing capability ensures that users remain centered during video calls. The device also offers smart home management, entertainment options, and the ability to display personal photos through Amazon Photos. $60 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $28 $60 Save $32 The latest Echo Dot Kids, Amazon's smart speaker designed for children, is now on sale for its best price yet. This is a popular choice for parents who want to provide an interactive and educational experience for their kids at home. The device offers kid-friendly responses, a digital subscription to Amazon Kids+, and easy-to-use parental controls. With improved sound quality, children can use Alexa to play music, listen to audiobooks and even get homework help. The Echo Dot Kids also comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee and built-in privacy controls. $28 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 The Fire TV Cube has now gone on sale, offering lightning-fast app starts and seamless navigation between different forms of entertainment. With its Wi-Fi 6E support, it delivers smoother streaming and 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR audio. But what sets it apart is its hands-free Alexa feature, allowing users to control compatible devices with their voice. It's also designed to protect privacy and allows Alexa to manage smart homes through the screen. $110 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 The Fire TV Stick Lite is now on sale, offering an affordable and easy way to access streaming content in Full HD. With Alexa Voice Remote Lite, new users can easily browse over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps, including Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more. The device is simple to set up and stays hidden behind your TV, while you enjoy live TV or streaming content. $18 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) $45 $60 Save $15 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, one of the most powerful streaming sticks, is now on sale. Despite not being a new product, it still boasts impressive features such as lifelike picture and sound, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an unparalleled 16GB of storage. The stick also includes Fire TV Ambient Experience, allowing users to display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography on their TV screens. Through Alexa, users can control compatible smart home devices and access millions of movies, TV episodes, and songs. $45 at Amazon

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 2-Series $120 $200 Save $80 The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series offers viewers a chance to enjoy high definition television at a budget-friendly price. With support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio, viewers can immerse themselves in their favorite shows and movies with clarity and precision. The Fire TV also provides quick access to live TV, video games, and a vast selection of streaming services. $120 at Amazon

Amazon / Pocket_lint Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $310 $450 Save $140 The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series boasts 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. With over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes available, users can easily find and launch their favorite content with Alexa voice control. Additionally, the Fire TV offers four HDMI inputs, allowing for seamless connectivity with gaming, cable, and audio equipment. $310 at Amazon

More early Black-Friday 2023 deals: