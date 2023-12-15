Apple AirTag 4 Pack $80 $99 Save $19 If you often lose your keys and your wallet (and your head), then an Apple AirTag will certainly come in handy. They're light, they're powerful, and they're even more affordable right now. $80 at Amazon

With the holiday season just around the corner, Apple's super popular AirTags are on sale. These nifty devices allow you to find your lost keys, wallets, or any important item you might misplace. The four-pack is available for a great price right now, even though it's not the lowest we've seen it before. Still, it's a fantastic choice if you need ideas on what to put into everyone's stockings. Plus, it will get delivered on time for the holidays.

Apple's AirTag 4 pack has gone on sale just in time for the busy holiday season. Each pack comes with four small and lightweight trackers that can be attached to various items, from keys to luggage, allowing you to keep track of your belongings using the Find My app. The setup process is quick and easy, and the AirTag connects instantly to your iPhone or iPad with a single tap.

One of the most useful features of the AirTag is the ability to play a sound on the built-in speaker to help you locate your lost item. We all know how frustrating it can be to misplace our keys or wallets. However, with the AirTag, you no longer have to worry about the hassle of searching through the entire house. A simple sound played from your iPhone or iPad will lead you directly to your lost item.

Another impressive feature is Precision Finding, which will guide you straight to the nearby AirTag. You'll receive clear directions and distance measurements to pinpoint its exact location, which can be super useful if you put this on your cat's collar, for instance.

Moreover, the AirTag can be put into Lost Mode, which will send you notifications once it's detected in the Find My network. This feature gives you peace of mind knowing that you'll always be notified if your item is found by someone else.

The Apple AirTag 4 pack is a handy tool for those who regularly misplace their belongings or for those who want to make sure that in the event of misplacing something of importance, they have a way to find it quickly. Plus, with a range of colorful accessories sold separately, you can make AirTag your own unique accessory.