The AirPods Pro earbuds are one of Apple's most exciting products. They offer some great features compared to the base AirPods. This year, we expect Apple to release a new version of the AirPods Pro, which made us think about the features and improvements we'd like to see from the next iteration. How does Apple improve an already incredible pair of wireless earbuds?

While rumors about the next AirPods Pro have been sparse, that won't stop me from speculating and thinking about what I'd like to see from the next models. Here are all the cool things I'd want to see from the following AirPods Pro, from the highly possible to the unlikely. This isn't a knock against the current devices, as I own a pair and absolutely love them. But just because they're already great doesn't mean they can't push their potential to greater heights (and volumes).

1 Improved transparency mode

Be in control of what's filtered in and out

Transparency mode is one of the best features offered by the AirPods Pro, but it could undoubtedly be better. Because transparency mode technology has to figure out what sounds to let through and what sounds to block, a little extra intelligence could go a long way toward making the feature more functional.

Customizable transparency mode would also be great, allowing users to adjust how transparent they want sounds to come through. Additionally, consumers could enable certain sounds, like a siren or loud voices to come through, while still blocking click-clacks of keyboards or hushed chatter. Essentially, filtering the sounds that matter to you while blocking out the ones that don't instead of the device's algorithm deciding what sounds it wants to filter would be a game-changer.

2 Longer stem for better touch control

Squeezing and scrolling might feel less awkward

Compared to the base model, the stem on the AirPods Pro is quite small, which is odd, especially given how functional it is. While I do think the shorter stem makes them look nice, it also makes using the on-stem controls less enjoyable. If Apple added just a bit to the stem, it would make controlling the volume of the music better. I'm not saying to make them as long as the regular AirPods, as I think those look a little ridiculous. Still, a couple of extra millimeters certainly wouldn't hurt the overall look of the headphones while adding a little extra functionality.

3 Wi-Fi audio

Embracing the next big thing in audio

The next frontier in audio quality is Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth. While Bluetooth has improved substantially over the years, Wi-Fi can deliver lossless audio (albeit with considerable decreases in battery life). If Apple were to implement Wi-Fi audio in the next AirPods Pro, we could enjoy the detail in our lossless audio tracks that Bluetooth can't.

Apple is already embracing Wi-Fi in some of its other products, such as the Vision Pro, so it's clearly on the company's radar. Hopefully, we can enjoy that same audio quality on our AirPods Pro when connected to our Wi-Fi network with 2024's AirPods Pro model.

4 Bluetooth LE support for easier public listening

Auracast x AirPods would be epic

Bluetooth LE with Auracast is one of the most astounding advances in audio technology as a way to share audio from your devices and receive audio from others. For example, you could watch television in a public space and connect your headphones to the TV to hear everything. If you're at the gym and there's a muted TV on the wall, you could connect to it and listen (of course, the gym would also need to support the emerging technology, too).

Apple hasn't announced any plans to support Bluetooth LE with Auracast yet, so I'm not getting my hopes up too high for this one, but it's nice to dream. If it becomes widespread, I'm sure Apple will bring it to AirPods Pro at some point, but I'm not all that hopeful that we'll see it in 2024.

5 Longer battery life

As AirPods become more of a constant, their battery should follow

We always want to see better battery life from new products, and the AirPods Pro earbuds are no exception. The battery life of the current ones is fine, but there's always room for improvement. Even if Apple can only squeeze an extra hour or two out of the battery in the AirPods Pro for 2024, I would be happy, and it might be enough to convince me to upgrade from my current AirPods Pro.

Of course, the case expands the ability for the AirPods Pro to last longer, but you can't actually listen to anything while they're charging, so it's not a perfect solution. The current models are rated for 6 hours of listening time, and it would be nice to see Apple crank that eight hours to allow for continuous playback during an average workday.

6 Body temperature monitoring

A new take on health wearables

AirPods Pro are a top pick for gym go-ers and exercise enthusiasts, so it would be nice for them to be able to read and report body temperature. Because they're already connected to the iPhone, it seems like it'd be easy enough for Apple to make this feature a reality.

There's been no shortage of rumors that this is a feature Apple is actively working on future AirPods Pro models, though we don't know if it'll come in 2024 or if it's something we'll need to wait longer to get. The company already monitors body temperature with the latest Apple Watch and ear body temperature thermometers have been around for a long time, so it seems like a natural fit. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds promise body temperature tracking and are slated to launch in April. We can't imagine Apple wants to be left behind by the competition here, either.

7 A dust resistance rating

The ultimate Apple Watch Ultra companion

As it stands, the AirPods Pro are IPX4 rated, which means they can handle some water but have no protection against dust and other solid particles. Few earbuds have a dust resistance rating, but that means it could be a perfect place for Apple to get ahead of the competition by offering it on their top-of-the-line true-wireless headphones. It's not necessarily an update that would appeal to everyone, but it's one of those changes you'll only wish you had when it's already too late.

In adding the dust rating, Apple could market the AirPods Pro 3 to a ton of new markets (the same types of people it targets with the Apple Watch Ultra). Climbers could benefit from not having to worry about dust damaging their precious buds while in dusty areas. For myself, I could chop away at the golf ball in a bunker and have sand flying all over the place without a care in the world (other than my golf score going down the toilet, but that would have happened with or without the AirPods Pro being dust-resistant).