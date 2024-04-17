Key Takeaways OnePlus Buds 3 under $100 offer pro-level qualities but AirPods Pro 2 have seamless Apple ecosystem integration.

I'm rarely found without a pair of wireless earbuds in-ear or case not in-hand or in-bag ready to accompany me as I walk and work. For the past few months, the OnePlus Buds 3 and my AirPods Pro 2 have been in the top two in-ear buds in my rotation.

Both deliver impressive sound, great battery life, and fabulous ANC (active noise-cancelling) for when I really need to lock in. While the OnePlus Buds 3 surprised me with "pro" level qualities at just $100, I recently switched back to the pricier AirPods Pro as my mainstay, and here's why.

1 Apple Spatial Audio outdoes 3D Audio

AirPods are just more comprehensive at this time

OnePlus' solution to spatial audio is impressive, but slightly airy and can even give a pins and needles effect when drums or tambourines punctuate a downbeat -- like the handclaps in Taylor Swift's Shake It Off, for example.

Fittingly, OnePlus 3D Audio does add dimension and makes me feel like sound is coming from all dies rather than just in front of me, but Apple's Spatial Audio provides that same fullness without compromising on sound clarity. Additionally, when watching content on my phone (shout out my Modern Family obsession on Hulu), it sounds like quick-witted dialogue is coming from all around me, no matter where I turn my head while walking on the gym treadmill, as opposed to a more one-dimensional at me.

OnePlus' 3D Audio is just not quite there yet, whereas Apple's is almost too good. I've even checked over my shoulder at times, thinking someone was talking to me, when really it was just Phil Dunphy making a classic under-his-breath dad joke.

2 A compact earbud case

Fits perfectly in hand, charges wirelessly, and includes USB-C

Every time I switch back to my AirPods, I'm reminded of how lightweight and perfectly compact the case is. As someone always on the go, the 5.3g case's perfectly pocketable form factor is great for traveling or even quickly grabbing my essentials before heading out the door.

Charging is easier than ever, so my case is always easily powered up wherever I go.

While I can experience some slight pressure build-up from the AirPods Pro eartip seal after a while, the case never weighs my bag or pocket down. And with wireless charging and the upgraded USB-C port, charging is easier than ever, so my case is always easily powered up wherever I go.

3 Apple FindMy built in for locating

Apple's locating features are more convenient, especially in a crunch

Admittedly an absent-minded audiophile, I rely on Apple's FindMy integration to track down many of my devices -- and AirPods are among the most consistent. The built-in tracking and FindMy feature, especially precision finding, immediately lead me to my buds. While the OnePlus-compatible HeyMelody app houses a FindMy feature with a ping option, it's not as intuitive and doesn't show the general location.

If you're a forgetful headphone fanatic, chances are this feature will save you heartache -- or spending money on an earbud replacement.

Essentially, if you're a forgetful headphone fanatic, chances are this feature will save you heartache -- or spending money on an earbud replacement.

4 Punchier bass

The difference is subtle, but there

As someone who prefers bass-heavy music, especially when working out, I like the thumping feeling of Jessie J's Domino in my ears. The AirPods Pro 2 accomplishes that heavy, but clear sound with and without ANC without compromise -- even at higher volumes. The OnePlus Buds 3 provide clear bass, but I've noticed that the buds tend to compromise clarity and the bass gets muddier at higher volumes. It's a subtle difference, but can contribute to a headache after a while.

5 Seamles Apple ecosystem connectivity

Automatic multipoint connection feels futuristic

As an iPhone owner and MacBook faithful, I'm shamelessly deep in Apple's walled garden. My devices make for ultra-easy AirPod connection and detection after the initial pairing. While it may sound over-simple or basic, it's one less thing I have to think about during the day and allows me to get straight to streaming. For iPhone or Apple users, this is by no means game-changing, but undoubtedly helpful. If you're an Android user, however, using Google Fast Pair with the OnePlus may be an even easier option that promises the same simplicity.