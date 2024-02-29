Key Takeaways AirPods Max excel in design, comfort, and breathability over Bose 700 NC for a superior overall quality.

AirPods Max's smart case, providing easy transport, outweighs Bose 700 NC's heavier, bulkier zippered case.

AirPods Max offers seamless connectivity to Apple devices, eliminating the need for additional apps, while Bose 700 NC is more compatible with non-Bluetooth devices due to its 3.5mm jack.

It's no secret that I'm a fan of Apple's flagship over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max. From the design to the sound quality, Apple's AirPods Max trumps many of its competitors in numerous ways. However, before I hopped on the AirPods Max trend this past November, I proudly owned a pair of Bose's 700 Noise Canceling (NC) over-ear headphones.

Related 3 AirPods Max alternatives that are just as trendy AirPods Max have gone viral, but they're not the only over-ears that deliver a sleek aesthetic and great sound. Here are are top tested alternatives.

Bose's 700 NC headphones and Apple's AirPods Max came out only a year apart, with Bose releasing the 700 NCH in 2019 and Apple releasing the AirPods Max in 2020. Following the success of both headphones, Bose recently replaced the 700 NC with the QuietComfort Ultras and Apple is now rumored to announce an AirPods Max 2 later this year.

After testing multiple headphones, I lean towards the AirPods Max for several reasons, but admittedly, there are a couple of features that the Bose 700 Noise Canceling headphones included that I wish made the cut on the AirPods Max. If you're debating between the AirPods Max and the Bose 700 Noise Canceling headphones, here are three reasons I think the AirPods Max are better than the Bose 700 Noise Canceling headphones, along with two features the Bose headphones have that Apple's headphones could add.

AirPods Max offer an overall better design

AirPods Max are both trendy and comfortable

Although the Bose 700 NC headphones have a more sleek design than Bose's latest noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort Ultras, Apple's AirPods Max still beats Bose's headphones when it comes to overall design. As someone with multiple ear piercings, I always found Bose's circular earcups quite irritating. The AirPods Max, on the other hand, has more oval earcups which molds my ear better without irritating any of my piercings.

Apple's AirPods Max design doesn't weigh down my head as much as the Bose 700 NC headphones did. The AirPods Max has a mesh band connecting both earcups, allowing for more breathability and displacing the weight of the headphones. Despite the Bose headphones being significantly lighter, weighing around 8.8 ounces compared to the AirPods Max's weight of 13.6 ounces, the AirPods Max mesh band and heavily cushioned earcups takes away from the user feeling the true weight of the headphones.

AirPods Max have a more compact case

AirPods Max are easier to carry around with the smart case

Okay, I know this is up to debate and definitely depends on preference. Apple's AirPods Max come in a simple magnetic smart case that only covers both earcups, leaving the headband exposed. Bose's 700 NC headphones, on the other hand, come in a larger hard-shelled zippered case. Bose's case also allows users to charge their headphones in the case, so the headphones can charge while not in use or near an outlet.

I prefer Apple's simple AirPods Max smart case primarily because of the ease of transporting the headphones. Yes, the Bose case may do a better job at actually protecting the headphones. Apple's case allows users to easily fit the AirPods Max into their bags. When I used the Bose 700 NC headphones, it was nearly impossible to carry around the headphones in my mid-sized purse. However, Apple's smart case allows me to fit the headphones into my purse with room to spare for easy transportation on the Tube or Subway.

AirPods Max is easily compatible with Apple devices

AirPods Max automatically connects with your Apple devices

This one may be a given, and truthfully doesn't help you if you're an Android user, but if you're an exclusive Apple user, having headphones that automatically connect with your phone and laptop is a game-changer. When I was using the Bose 700 NC headphones, I always needed to reconnect via Bluetooth and had to download the Bose app to control the settings on the headphones.

Related Apple's AirPods Max are my go-to headphones for these 3 features The AirPods Max have great audio, a modern design, and are super trendy. But these particular features make me a Max loyalist.

With the AirPods Max, I have complete control over the headphones simply by heading to my Apple device's settings; there's no need to download another app that will just eat at my device's precious storage space. The moment my AirPods Max are on my head, the headphones connect to my iPhone. Right on my volume I'm able to control the noise-cancelling settings. No extra steps are needed.

Bose's 3.5 mm jack works better for non-Bluetooth devices

Bose's 700 NC headphones' 3.5 mm jack allows users to connect with non-Bluetooth devices

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones $379 at Best Buy

The inclusion of a 3.5 mm jack on Bose's 700 NC headphones makes the headphones a staple for me while traveling. The headphones include an auxiliary cable that allows users to connect the headphones to any non-Bluetooth devices and allows users to use the headphones even when they run out of battery.

Related These budget open-back headphones prove great audio can come cheap I bought the Samson SR850 headphones for under $40 and have gotten four years worth of all-day wear, a solid open soundstage, and great listening.

Although this may seem like a tiny feature, it makes a world of difference when on a long plane ride, and you need to connect to the in-flight entertainment system that (and I still don't understand why) isn't Bluetooth compatible. Hopefully, Apple's AirPods Max 2 will include a 3.5 mm jack, but for now I'll be opting for my Bose for travel headphones.

Bose 700 NC headphones have a definitive power on button

Bose 700 NC headphones don't leave you wondering if you're wasting battery

Another advantage the 700 NC has over the AirPods Max is a power on button. One thing that took some getting used to when it came to the AirPods Max is the fact that there was no turning on or off the headphones -- the headphones are fully on when you're listening to music and are switched to low power mode when no longer in use.

Related Best Bose headphones: Audiophile tested and compared We tested the best over-ear and in-ear Bose headphones to find the best fit no matter your budget or listening preference.

Bose's headphones allow users to know for sure when the headphones are on and off, preventing battery life from being wasted.

Which is better: AirPods Max or Bose 700?

When you pit AirPods Max against Bose 700 NC headphones, AirPods Max generally comes out on top with its cool design, comfy fit, and hassle-free connection with Apple gear. They got this neat smart case that makes carrying them around a breeze, though it's not as tough as Bose's chunkier case. But hey, if you're not all about Apple or need to plug into non-Bluetooth stuff, Bose has your back with a handy 3.5 mm jack and a clear power button, so you know when they're on or off. It really boils down to what you're looking for -- seamless connectivity and style with AirPods Max or a bit more versatility and travel readiness with Bose.