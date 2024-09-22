Key Takeaways AirPods 4th Gen offer basic and ANC versions with improved features over older models.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen have enhancements like Apple H2 chip and more eartip sizes.

No new AirPods Max generation; only color updates with unchanged features at a high price.

As Apple is eager to point out, not all AirPods are created equal. While all of the Bluetooth headphones are wireless, there are multiple generations of basic AirPods, and even multiple generations of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max (sort of). There can be substantial feature differences, to the point that even at a bargain, you might not consider earlier generations worth it.

So what's the latest generation of AirPods in each category? We'll clarify that situation, as well as what separates the new tech from the old.

What's the newest generation of basic AirPods?

A little more complicated than usual

Apple

Apple AirPods (4th Generation) Battery Life 5 hours (30 with case) Price $129 IP Rating IP54 Charging Port USB-C Noise Cancellation No Max talk time 4.5 hours Max playback time 5 hours Expand $129 at Apple

Apple AirPods (4th Generation with ANC) Battery Life Up to 5 hours (30 hours with case) Price $179 IP Rating IP54 Charging Port USB-C Noise Cancellation Yes Max talk time 4.5 hours Max playback time 4 hours w/ANC on, 5 hours w/ANC off Expand $180 at Apple

That would be the AirPods 4, but there are actually two versions of it. Both of them share these upgrades over the third-gen AirPods:

Improved ear fit

Apple H2 chip

Personalized Spatial Audio

Force sensor stem controls

IP54 dust and water resistance (up from IPX4)

and water resistance (up from IPX4) Head gestures for answering or rejecting voice calls

for answering or rejecting voice calls USB-C charging case

Apple is hoping many people will step up to the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation. That feature enables Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Transparency modes, normally reserved for the AirPods Pro.

You also get a better charging case, equipped with a speaker for Find My tracking, and wireless charging if you have a compatible Qi or Apple Watch charger. It won't lock into place with a MagSafe iPhone charger.

What's the newest generation of AirPods Pro?

Be very careful when you're shopping

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Battery Life 6 hours Case battery 30 hours Charging Port USB-C Noise Cancellation Yes Amazon Best Buy $249 at Apple

You'll want the second-generation AirPods Pro. On the surface, it's very similar to the first-gen, but there are some important differences:

Apple H2 chip for better noise cancelation, longer battery life, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness

Case with speaker and Apple U1 chip for location tracking in Find My

More eartip sizes

Swiping gestures on the stem

We should note that by the end of 2024, Apple will also be updating the firmware on the second-gen Pro to support its new Hearing Aid and Hearing Protection features. You'll need a device running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia.

Pay close attention if you're going to order a pair, because there are both USB-C and Lightning versions of the charging case. You'll want the former, especially if you want to take advantage of low-latency audio on the Vision Pro.

What's the newest generation of AirPods Max?

There can only be one, apparently

AirPods Max Battery Life 20 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Waterproof No Chip H1 Amazon Best Buy $550 at Apple

In Apple-speak, there's actually no new generation of AirPods Max -- we're still on the first. The only things new in the fall 2024 refresh are several new colors -- Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight -- plus a USB-C port taking the place of Lightning. That's welcome, given that virtually every other Apple product has made the switch, but the company is charging $549 for a product that's otherwise gone unchanged since 2020. It still uses an H1 chip, not the H2, so you don't get more advanced ANC technologies like Adaptive Audio or Conversation Awareness. It also won't get Hearing Aid or Hearing Protection features.

The headphones still sound excellent -- just don't buy them at full price. Look for discounts on sites like Amazon and Best Buy, including refurbished units when they're available.