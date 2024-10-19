AirPods (4th Generation with ANC) Improving on the 4th gen AirPods, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation support features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. Its case has also been upgraded, with wireless charging and a built-in speaker for Find My functions. Pros Smaller design Improved sound quality Impressive ANC for an open ear design Wireless charging case with speaker for Find My Cons They can dislodge a bit when working out $180 at Apple

In September 2024, Apple announced an exciting update to its existing line of AirPods with the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) at the company's "It's Glowtime" event. They look exactly alike at a glance, but several key differences determine whether you'd be willing to pay $50 more for the ANC version of the AirPods 4 or if the standard AirPods 4 will sufficiently scratch your earbuds itch.

I'll walk you through what you're paying $50 more for, along with all the improvements over the previous generation AirPods 2 and 3, so you can spend your hard-earned money wisely.

Price, availability, and specs



Apple AirPods (4th Generation with ANC) Apple AirPods (4th Generation) Battery Life Up to 5 hours (30 hours with case) 5 hours (30 with case) Charging Case Included? Yes Yes Brand Apple Apple Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Price $179 $129 IP Rating IP54 IP54 Weight 1.22oz (34.7g) 1.14oz (32.3g) Colors White White Charging Port USB-C USB-C Noise Cancellation Yes No Max talk time 4.5 hours 4.5 hours Max playback time 4 hours w/ANC on, 5 hours w/ANC off 5 hours

The AirPods 4 are available now for $129 on Amazon, on Apple's website, and in Apple stores. You'll also be able to find them at multiple retailers online or in your local brick-and-mortar big-box electronics stores. Availability is the same for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, but they cost $179.

Let's talk about whether that $50 difference in price might matter to you.

Design and fit

Finally, AirPods fit me

I've reviewed a lot of true wireless earbuds. Some have been in-ear, some have been open-ear, but I've always had sketchy times with fit due to my freakishly small ear canals. My ear canal size has nothing to do with open ear designs, but stem-style buds, more often than not, fall out of my ears far too easily. In that regard, AirPods of the past have been no different. They always fall out when I talk or chew and forget about moving around vigorously -- exercising with them is a definitive no-go. Luckily, that's changed with the AirPods 4.

Using a more extensive data set, Apple redesigned the AirPods 4 to fit a broader range of ears, including mine. I can run, talk, and chew, and the AirPods 4 stay put. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods 4 have a sharper angle between the thinner, shorter stem and the earbud.

With each earbud weighing only 0.1oz (4.3g), it's easy to forget they're in your ears after a while. If they fit you properly, I cannot overstate how comfortable both sets of AirPods 4 are.

The new AirPods 4 case is smaller, but the AirPods 4 with ANC case adds more features. Both are USB-C charging and no longer have the pairing button on the back -- they're touch-based. To pair them, you double-tap the front of the case where the hidden charging LED is and double-tap three times to reset them.

A few key differences between the two sets of AirPods 4 are in their cases. While both are IP54 dust, sweat, and water-resistant, only the ANC's case has Qi and Magsafe wireless charging. You'll also get a Find My speaker on the bottom of the AirPods 4 with ANC's case, which is louder than the tone the buds on the standard AirPods 4 emit. This should make them easier to find when lost between couch cushions.

Sound and call quality

Boldly go where no buds have gone before

Let's get this out of the way up front: The Active Noise Cancellation in the ANC model is game-changing. It's some next-level Star Trek tech. I'm highly impressed with the amount of noise canceled out by the AirPods 4 with ANC -- walking on busy city streets, I could hear the high and mid-frequency sounds hush significantly for an open-ear design.

Frankly, I expected to be underwhelmed because part of what makes ANC effective is the ability of earbuds with ear tips that sit in your ear canals to cancel outside noise passively. Do they compete with industry leaders like Sony or Bose, or even their own AirPods Pro 2? No. Are they effective for an open-ear design? Absolutely.

Sound quality-wise, both of these earbuds sound marvelous. They connect to your phones using Bluetooth 5.3 and the AAC codec. Listening to masterfully engineered tracks like Paul Simon's "Diamonds on the Souls of Her Shoes" or "Shikiliza Kwa Wahenga" from the Get Out OST, you get a sense of just how well the AirPods 4 handle stereo imaging. The clarity is great, the soundstage is large and airy, and the nuanced layering of the stereo image is rousing. Especially with masterful big-band jazz tracks like Mingus'.

They're open-ear designs, so you won't get deep, resonant bass as you would with something that sits inside your ear canal, but the bass frequency response in quiet environments is still quite satisfying. In louder environments, bass response and other frequencies will also suffer from auditory masking.

Auditory masking is where the AirPods 4 with ANC outshines the standard AirPods 4.

Put simply, auditory masking occurs when outside sound competes with and diminishes the sound from your earbuds. This is where the AirPods 4 with ANC outshine the standard AirPods 4. When you activate the ANC in noisy environments, the perception of auditory masking decreases, and your audio sounds more robust despite the competition from environmental sound. Bolstering this ANC-driven increase in sound quality in noisy places is Adaptive Audio, which adjusts the level of ANC and Transparency based on ambient noise in your environment.

That takes me to the other set of features in the AirPods 4 with ANC, Transparency mode. The transparency with the ANC models is excellent, and as a result of the inclusion of these technologies, you also get Conversation Awareness, which lowers your media volume and then brings it back up when it detects you speaking.

I have a love/hate relationship with this feature. It's excellent when I have ANC activated and need a quick word with someone while working out, for example. When I'm out for a casual walk by myself, with my music playing, I'll often get into it and start singing to the track I'm listening to. I wish they weren't so "aware" of my conversation then.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking sounds very good with both sets of AirPods 4. I usually turn off dynamic head tracking in favor of fixed Spatial Audio. Listening to Episode Two of Blue Eye Samurai, the fight scene at the cliff's edge that coincides with a Taiko drum performance is still highly engaging despite the AirPods 4 being an open-ear design. The bass from the Taiko drums is satisfying, and the virtual surround field created by the Spatial Audio is immersive.

Rounding out the sound, the AirPods 4 both have the H2 chip embedded, so features like hands-free Siri activation are on board, as well as Voice Isolation, which removes background noise around you, making it easier for callers to hear you in busy environments. This worked quite well in my testing, and the calling quality of the AirPods 4 is as good as that of some of the top truly wireless earbuds I've tested this year, like Technic's excellent EAH-AZ80.

Software

Everything but EQ