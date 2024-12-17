Summary United, Delta, and Air Canada will accept Find My item locations to find lost or delayed bags.

More airlines will support the feature soon, such as British Airways and Air New Zealand, giving travelers added peace of mind.

Use the Share Item Location feature by opening the Find My app, selecting the item, and sending the link to the airline.

Apple's AirTag is an excellent gadget for keeping track of items you don't want to lose. If you're planning to travel this holiday season, having an AirTag in your luggage will be even more helpful than it already was.

Starting this week, Apple says that three airlines are rolling out support for iOS 18.2's new Share Item Location feature to help find lost luggage. The airlines are Delta, United, and Air Canada. Apple's SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswaik, announced the news on X.

How to use Share Item Location

More airlines will support the iOS 18.2 feature soon

Sharing your AirTag's location with an airline is pretty straightforward. Just open up the Find My app and select the tracked item. From there, scroll down and select Share Item Location to get the shareable link. You can then send this link to a participating airline when going through the lost luggage process with them. A reminder that you need to be on iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS Sequoia 15.2 to use this feature.

"We know many of our customers are already traveling with AirTag in their checked bags, and this feature will soon make it easier for them to share location information with us safely and securely, helping our customer service agents work more efficiently and giving our customers added peace of mind," United said in a press release.

This only applies to United, Delta, and Air Canada, but more airlines will support the feature "in the coming months," according to Apple. This includes British Airways, Air New Zealand, Virgin Atlantic, and Aer Lingus. A complete list of airlines working on adding support for the feature is available on Apple's site. The link Share Item Location generates expires when you've been reunited with your lost item or after 7 days. You can also see how many people have viewed the link in the Find My app.