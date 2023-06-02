You're probably aware that there are now robots that can vacuum and mop your floors. But did you know robotic pool cleaners can also give your pool a deep clean?

The AIPER Seagull Pro saves you time and money by making your life easier. With a quad-motor system, and WavePath Navigation technology, this 4-wheel drive robot can clean and climb your pool without you doing any dirty work.

An efficient deep clean

Thanks to WavePath Navigation, the Seagull Pro can intelligently plan its route around your pool for effective cleaning coverage thanks to a built-in algorithm. This ensures that no area is left untouched and that the cleaning process is completed in a timely manner.

Backed by a quad-motor system, this robot pool cleaner can utilize up to 200W of power, filtering 130 gallons of water per minute. This process collects any debris left in your pool and traps objects like sticks, stones, and dirt. And, since the Seagull Pro is wireless, there are no cords or cables to worry about it getting tangled up in.

The built-in 9000mAh battery gives the pool cleaner enough juice to run for up to 180 minutes. Charging time is around 90 minutes, too, so you can easily clean a decent-sized pool on a single charge. In fact, it works on different-shaped pools up to 3,200 Sq. Ft. To help you get your pool cleaner on charge as quickly as possible, the Seagull Pro rapidly releases water in a matter of seconds.

Once the robotic pool cleaner has finished its cleaning cycle, it will park near your pool's wall. You can easily retrieve the unit and place it back on charge.

AIPER

High-performance design

The Seagull Pro's cleaning performance is outstanding. Equipped with powerful scrubbing brushes and a high-suction vacuum, it effectively removes dirt, leaves, debris, and even stubborn algae from the pool's surface and walls.

Setting up the cleaner is a breeze, and the user-friendly interface makes it simple to program cleaning schedules and adjust settings. The large filter basket is easily accessible and a cinch to clean, minimizing maintenance efforts.

Unlike other robotic pool cleaners, the Seagull Pro can climb walls and water lines for maximum effect. It also has three optional cleaning modes that can be flexibly adapted to suit your requirements.

Easy cleaning with the Seagull Pro

The AIPER Seagull Pro robotic pool cleaner offers exceptional cleaning performance, intelligent navigation, ease of use, and energy efficiency.

It's a top-tier solution for pool maintenance. With its durable construction and advanced features, the Seagull Pro offers great value for its price. Plus, today through the end of July AIPER is offering a 7% discount when you use the code MWEW2XMM.

So, if you're in search of a reliable and efficient pool cleaner, the Seagull Pro is one to consider.