I'm a big fan of electronic gizmos and gadgets that make my life easier. Tons of quirky and experimental tech products are released on a regular basis, but I find many of them to be over-engineered or otherwise attempting to solve a problem that doesn't really exist.

When I first checked out the Aiffro P10 Magnetic Portable SSD, I immediately felt a sense that the small and unassuming gadget would prove genuinely useful, as opposed to being superfluous. After testing out the product, I can safely say that it's indeed a useful tool.

The P10 is an attractive device made out of a mix of metal and grippy silicon. It's also extremely compact and lightweight, and its built-in magnets latch strongly and with confidence. In the box, the accessory comes with two short USB-C-to-USB-C cables, one of which is L-shaped for easier compatibility with medium-sized phones.

In use, the P10 is a fun and practical portable SSD. After simply snapping it onto the back of my phone and plugging it in via USB-C, my phone immediately recognizes the external drive, and my camera app switches to recording media directly onto it. I find its USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 and M.2 NVME solid-state internals to be more than speedy enough in real-world use.

In my personal case, I rely on the P10 to supplement the internal storage of my iPhone, which is currently at near-full capacity. I recently went on a work trip across the Atlantic, and the spacious 1TB of external flash storage proved invaluable while recording 4K 60fps B-roll footage, and while snapping high-megapixel photos in rapid succession. While mounted onto an ATV, I wasn't worried about the accessory accidentally unplugging itself from my phone, even during the bumpiest of off roading moments.

Aiffro offers the P10 in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage size configurations for $150, $250, and $550, respectively. The product is available in natural aluminum, blue aluminum, and black aluminum colorways. The P10 is far from cheap -- it certainly doesn't offer the best GB-per-dollar value proposition. Rather, you're paying for an attractive and premium exterior, a compact form factor, and the undeniable convenience of magnetic attraction.

Magnets are miraculous, and they make all the difference

Android phone makers need to step up to the table and start offering built-in Qi2 magnet rings