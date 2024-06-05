If you suffer from allergies or asthma, then you know how important it can be to have nice, clean air in your own home that can act as a form of relief from the pollutants outdoors. That’s where air purifiers can come to the rescue, and there are few better than the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier from AiDot.

What is AiDot?

AiDot is a company that produces smart home products to help you connect devices across a wide range of differing brands and ecosystems. A central part of this is the AiDot app, which acts as a smart home hub that you can use to control all manner of different devices around your home. Chris LaPré, Head of Technology for the Connectivity Standards Alliance, referred to AiDot as:

A dedicated member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, epitomises innovation. By embracing Matter 1.2 right from release, they're shaping the future with advanced and first-in-class devices. With thrilling new developments ahead, AiDot is revolutionising connected living. They are advancing the future of smart homes alongside the Alliance.

AiDot produces a huge range of Matter-enabled devices such as light bulbs, switches, and plugs. This is all a part of the company's continued efforts to demonstrate its dedication to promoting the adoption of future-proof technology. One of their biggest products is the Linkind A19 Matter WiFi Smart Light Bulbs that work on just about any smart hub and come in packs of up to six.

What is Matter?

Matter is an industry-unifying standard for smart home and Internet of Things devices. Its goal is to help improve the compatibility between different manufacturers so that you can more easily set up a smart home without having to dedicate yourself solely to just one brand or product.

This means that regardless of whether you have an Apple Home, Siri, Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings, or any other Matter-compatible smart home device, you'll always be able to make the most out of the options available to you.

In regard to AiDot's long-standing history with Matter, Jon Harros, the Head of Certification & Testing Programs with the CSA said:

AiDot leads with innovation and fully embraces the Matter smart home standard. They're shaping the future of smart homes with cutting-edge devices, and we’re excited to see their new developments. AiDot continues to redefine connected living and driving progress as a valued member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

AiDot has had a long-standing history with Matter, which isn't limited just to their huge range of Matter-compatible light bulbs, smart plugs, and switches. Much like Matter, AiDot aims to make smart homes simpler by allowing devices to work with any and all of your devices. AiDot Matter devices are fully compatible with the latest version of Matter and are designed to make incompatibility problems a thing of the past.

Introducing the new WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier

That’s where the new WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier comes in. This air purifier is the world’s first to be Matter-certified, allowing you to seamlessly connect it with just about any smart home device with ease.

Thanks to its use of the Matter protocol, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier is as compatible as a smart home device can be, thanks to the increased interoperability, better security, and easier setup that you get with Matter devices.

On top of this, exclusive home automation functions within the AiDot app offer users endless possibilities with which to transform their home into a futuristic and personalised living space. Imagine this, you wake up in the morning, and with the utterance of a simple “Good morning.” to your voice assistant, you start a series of events that make waking up a pleasant experience.

Your coffee machine starts brewing your morning cup, enhanced with the simple addition of a smart plug. The smart light bulb in the hallway that you use as a soft night light turns off, while the lamps in your bedroom and bathroom begin to glow with warm light suited perfectly to those waking moments.

The smart air purifier exits Sleep Mode, and either turns off or enters normal mode, depending on whether or not it’s a work day. Scenarios like this are not only achievable, but simple, with the customisability offered by AiDot smart products and the AiDot app.

The WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier is even compatible with the newest version of Matter, Matter 1.2, though it is worth noting that this compatibility is being rolled out in stages. Matter 1.2 functionality is expected to be complete by July, with compatibility with Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa to be added later.

For more information on specific completion times and how this might affect you, refer to the official announcements.

In addition to being extremely compatible, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier comes with a whole host of other useful features. For instance, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier operates at a whisper-quiet 23dB, and works off of a three-stage filtration process.

This process aims to remove up to 99.7% of 0.1-micron particles from the air, allowing you to breathe more easily than ever before. By catching ultra-fine particles including pet dander, pollen, dust, smoke, and more, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier’s HEPA filters are tested and certified to leave you with cleaner air during allergy and wildfire seasons.

In addition to incredible air purifying capabilities, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier has an extremely effective sleep mode. This mode makes use of the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier's 23dB operating sound to deliver a peaceful and comforting sleep with clean, refreshing air the entire night through.

In addition, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier comes with an adjustable warm night light to give a pleasant ambience to your sleeping, perfect for any environment from a nursery to your bedroom. This sleep mode is also capable of linking with Apple Health, giving you greater insights into your sleep cycle and how it affects the way you feel.

Pair this with the fact that the AiDot app makes controlling your smart air purifier easier than ever. This app puts everything from schedules, timers, and more at your fingertips whether you’re at home or away. On top of this, this control extends to voice commands through Matter integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

In addition, the AiDot app allows you to access precise air insights from the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier in real-time. You can access these insights from the AiDot app, which also allows you to turn on Auto Mode. This setting allows the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier to automatically adjust its settings based on the current state of the air so that you can always enjoy effortless and efficient air purification.

Get better, cleaner air in your own home today

As you can see, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier is the first of its kind and absolutely chock-full of great features. Not only is it an excellent way to get better, cleaner air, but it is also the first Matter-certified air purifier in the world, putting all of the power that it has to offer right at your fingertips.

The WELOV Matter P200 Pro Air Purifier is expected to be available now.