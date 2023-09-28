Having a smart home is becoming more and more accessible, but being locked into a single product to make your ecosystem work can be limiting at best and downright frustrating at worst.

AiDot has been at the forefront of smart home technology since its inception, and its new Matter smart bulbs aim to mitigate these issues in a completely new way. Here's what you need to know.

How do the AiDot Matter smart bulbs work?

The principle is simple on paper. Smart devices ought to be able to work together, regardless of what smart speakers, bulbs, or anything else you might be using.

That's where AiDot is introducing what it calls the “Matter Protocol”. This protocol allows AiDot Matter smart bulbs to seamlessly communicate between devices of different categories and of different ecosystems, with no extra effort on the part of the user.

The result of this is that as long as you are using a smart device that is also using the Matter Protocol, the devices will be able to work together without any issues. This is a huge improvement to both convenience and versatility for anybody wanting to set up a truly smart home.

Popular devices that are compatible with Matter include just about every smart controller you might think of. That is to say that most Apple Home, Google Home and Nest, Alexa Echos, and SmartThings Hubs will work directly with these AiDot Matter smart bulbs straight out of the box.

If you don't have any of the above controllers, there's also an AiDot app which you can use to control any AiDot Matter smart bulbs.

Works well with other brands

AiDot aims to be more than just a smart home company, but a benchmark for inter connectivity across brands and categories. As a result of this, brands such as OREiN and Linkind have joined the AiDot ecosystem to provide a seamless experience across your home.

For example, this means that you could easily purchase both an OREiN Matter smart bulb as well as a Linkind Matter smart bulb. Both of these smart bulbs use the Matter Protocol, and are part of the AiDot ecosystem, so they interact with each other seamlessly.

This means that you don't need to install another app in order to use your new smart bulb. As long as you already have the AiDot app or any of the compatible smart controllers, then the smart bulbs will work together without any extra work or fuss.

Smart bulbs at the cutting edge

Naturally, having smart devices that interact with one another seamlessly is a great feature, but it's only useful if the smart bulbs themselves are good.

Fortunately, AiDot has a wide range of features that it implements in its smart bulbs to make them stand out from the competition.

Multiple music modes

AiDot Matter smart bulbs have a huge range of different colour options and settings that help to set them apart from the competition. The most notable of these is the wide range of music modes that the bulbs feature.

There are 23 different music modes available with the AiDot Matter smart bulbs, each offering a different lighting effect to go with the music you're listening to. This makes them perfect for a huge range of different occasions or even preferences.

These music modes are highly customisable, which means that you can set them up how you like to get the most out of the experience. There are options here for rhythm speed, colour options, as well as brightness to really make it your own.

Synchronous and asynchronous rhythm modes

On top of this, AiDot Matter smart bulbs let you choose just how the colours interact with the rhythm of the music. These come in the form of synchronous and asynchronous rhythm modes.

In the synchronous rhythm mode, you can choose to have the smart bulb's lighting match the beats of the music exactly. This helps to deliver a visually immersive experience that aligns with the music completely.

Alternatively, you can choose to keep the colours less distinctly aligned with the beat. This is the asynchronous rhythm mode, and this mode introduces an element of creativity into the interaction between the music and lighting. You can use this to achieve a more artistic element to the experience, which is difficult to emulate in just about any other smart bulb.

Additional features with certified technology

In addition to these music features, AiDot Matter smart bulbs also come with plenty of other features that help them stand apart. AiDot Matter smart bulbs are both WWAH and WWGH certified, which is incredibly important if you want to make the most of the Matter Protocol.

On top of this, the actual lighting produced by AiDot Matter smart bulbs is of a very high calibre. You'll get lower colour temperatures with AiDot Matter smart bulbs. Where most alternatives tend to cap out at around 2700k, AiDot Matter smart bulbs can reach low colours of 1800k.

Moreover, AiDot Matter smart bulbs tend to rate better than most other Matter smart bulbs on the CRI colour rendering index. Unlike the typical 80 CRI you might see with other smart bulbs, AiDot Matter smart bulbs score in excess of 90 CRI.

Create a home that is truly smart

As you can see, there are a lot of reasons why AiDot Matter smart bulbs stand out. Between a mix of unique features that separate its smart bulbs from other Matter smart bulbs to the integration and ease of use of these smart bulbs, there's never been a better time to give them a try.

