Key Takeaways AI video generators offer an affordable and easy way to create professional-quality videos without extensive editing skills.

Invideo AI allows users to create videos from text prompts and offers detailed customization options for the target audience and style.

Other options like Runway, Synthesia, and OpusClip provide diverse features such as image-to-video conversion, professional avatars, and easy clip creation for marketing.

Making videos has never been more accessible and intimidating. Even smaller YouTube channels are producing videos that have professional quality editing and production values. For people out there like me who have little to no editing or video production skills but still want to try their hand at making videos, there don't seem to be a lot of beginner-friendly options.

Instead of giving up or resorting to paying someone an exorbitant price to create your video idea for you, AI video generators are a much cheaper and easier way to start experimenting in the world of video creation. No need to purchase expensive cameras, sets, or editing software that can take weeks or months to learn. The market for AI video generators is growing, too. ChatGPT's OpenAI even recently announced its latest groundbreaking tech: Sora. This text-to-video generative AI model looks incredibly amazing so far, but it's not yet available for the public to try, unfortunately.

That's why I've checked out the current offerings -- to see which are some fun AI video generators you can actually use today. I found 6 different services, and each is designed to work best in different situations and formats.

1 Invideo AI

Text to video

Invideo

InVideo See at Invideo AI

Making a great video starts with having a great idea. Thanks to Invideo AI, that's all you need to finish a great video. This tool allows you to create entire, professional-quality videos using nothing but text. You don't even need to have a full script. Just like ChatGPT, all you need is a prompt to get started.

After adding your initial prompt, you can get more granular with instructions and directions. You can narrow down your target audience, specify the editing style, add or remove scenes, include narration, and review the entire generated script to make it exactly how you want. You can start using it for free before subscribing to the $20 per month Plus or the $48 per month Max levels to unlock more minutes of generation, storage, and additional features.

2 Runway

Ready for takeoff

Runway AI video generator

Runway See at Runway

Runway is somewhat of a Swiss army knife among AI video generators. It hardly matters what you bring to the table for video making since it is so robust. As impressive as the flexibility with Runway is, what impresses me most is how user-friendly it manages to be despite its plethora of options.

On the top level, you can use text-to-video much like Invideo, or turn an existing image into a video. Where things get interesting is the ability to turn an existing video into a different one, such as changing the people, setting, or even making it animated. Additional tools include text-to-image and image-to-image (just like video-to-video). Getting started is simple, but you can learn to do almost anything with this single tool. There are multiple pricing options, including a free version that lets you make very short videos to get a feel for it.

3 Synthesia

Powerful presenters

Synthesia

Synthesia See at Synthesia

Giving a professional presentation is nerve-wracking enough as it is, but something about having to do it over video just makes it even worse. You not only need to look professional but also deliver your information in a clear and confident voice. Synthesia is built to let your words shine if you have trouble delivering them under pressure.

This is a pure text-to-video AI video generator but marketed specifically for professional settings. From training videos to presentations, all you need to do is drop in the script, choose an avatar to deliver it (or create one to look like you), and tweak the details as you feel comfortable. It supports over 130 languages, closed captions, and can mimic your voice.

4 OpusClip

Trim it down

OpusClip

OpusClip See at OpusClip

If you have the filming part of video production sorted but find that the editing is either beyond your skill set or simply too time-consuming, OpusClip will be a lifesaver. Mainly targeting content creators looking to easily turn longer videos into more bite-sized and shareable segments, this AI tool is perfect for anyone looking to up their marketing game.

Yes, OpusClip will automatically adjust and cut your video into whatever size you need, but it doesn't stop there. It can also predict how viral that clip will be, create clips based on targeted keywords, add B-roll for context, and more to completely transform your clip.

5 Descript

Your own studio

Descript

Descript See at Descript

You won't always need an AI to generate an entire video from scratch but may just want it to help tweak and polish things beyond what you know how to do yourself. Descript isn't about building a video from nothing, like some of our other options, but about turning what you have into the final product you have in mind.

The AI this program offers makes editing video as easy as editing text. Once you input your video, the AI will transcribe it and allow you to edit that text to change the video after the fact. The AI will go back and generate new words and audio based on the speaker to fill in, replace, or add new words you want. You can even change the scenery with a green screen effect and remove any background noises.

6 Fliki

Get Social

Fliki

Fliki See at Fliki

Video content is the way of the future. Instead of blogs, product listings, and written ads, you need video to capture your audience's attention. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the written word (thank goodness!) because Fliki makes it easy to convert your existing content into video to take advantage of both markets and appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

Whether you just have a concept, a blog, or a bit of marketing material, you can convert it into a video in minutes. The service has a vast stock of audio and video to choose from and modify, plus realistic AI voices to narrate in any tone you need. It is versatile enough that it can be used for making a video out of a funny tweet or updating a business presentation into a professional video.