Key Takeaways AI tools like Dora AI, Lumen5, Soundraw, and Podcastle make creating websites, videos, soundtracks, and podcasts easier.

AI simplifies complex tasks like video editing, music creation, and podcast production, enhancing creativity.

Tools like Deep Nostalgia can bring photos to life, further highlighting AI's potential across various industries.

As AI is getting more and more attention, more clever and creative folks are finding new and unique ways to apply it as a tool. We've all heard of ChatGPT and other AI mainly focused on text responses, but that's just scratching the surface of what it is capable of. If you weren't convinced that AI is the future, then seeing what some of these tools are doing even in their early stages will make a believer out of you.

There's almost no industry that AI won't make an impact on, and seeing what cool tools are being made now can give you a peek into the future. This could be especially important if you're in an industry that is likely to start integrating AI so you can understand what it can do and how you might take advantage of it down the road. Other tools are simply meant to enhance your personal life and let you express yourself in ways you previously couldn't. New advancements in AI are being made all the time, but these are the coolest AI tools available right now.

5 Dora AI

Build a site with a single prompt

When I think of building a website, my mind imagines a person sitting behind five monitors with incomprehensible code streaming across them all like you'd see in The Matrix. While the reality isn't quite that complex, it is still far beyond the average person's ability without a good deal of tinkering. Not everyone is proficient enough to take that image of a site you have in your mind and make it a reality, but with some AI help you can.

Dora AI does what AI does best: takes a simple prompt and generates exactly what you want from it. Just tell it what kind of site you want in what style, then do some simple edits without seeing a single line of code. If you've got a killer idea for a site, all you need to be able to do is write it out for Dora to generate.

4 Lumen5

Professional videos in seconds

It's no secret that video is the future. In fact, it is already the present since video content has essentially overtaken all other forms online. I don't think it's a stretch to say that if given the choice, all of us would rather watch something than read it, especially when it would normally be considered boring. Lumen5 looks to make creating educational, marketing, and any business-related videos fast and easy.

What AI does for video production that makes it so exciting is simplify things. No longer do you need to spend hundreds of dollars on a complex editing program that requires dozens of hours to learn and become proficient with. With AI tools like Lumen5, you just need to know what you want your content to be and do some basic tweaks in the simple interface to touch it up.

3 Soundraw

Make your own soundtrack

Hand in hand with making videos is making music, and you can bet that there are already AI tools out there doing that. Soundraw is the most versatile and easy-to-use tool I've found yet that can make brand-new tracks in all sorts of styles that are perfect for a multitude of uses. The headache of hiring a band or composer, or just paying to use someone else's existing tracks will become a thing of the past.

Soundraw is versatile enough that you can use it to make more subtle background tracks for a video to set a tone but not be the focus, or create entirely original songs in the style of any band or music genre you want. You're free to decide how long the song should be, what tempo, genre, mood, and theme, and get a wholly unique song at the end.

2 Podcastle

Get your voice out there

Who among us hasn't at least considered starting a podcast? What ends up dissuading me at least, besides embarrassment, is the idea of trying to edit a professional-sounding episode regularly. This goes back to the whole video editing problem of requiring complex and expensive software to get the results you want. AI, once again, is here to let your creativity flourish without worrying about the technical stuff.

Podcastle is a simple recording and editing AI tool that makes editing and enhancing your final product a breeze. The interface is clean and intuitive and lets you automatically boost the quality and cut out any stray sounds that got picked up. You can do some more fancy stuff here if you're interested, and there's even a video component you can take advantage of, but the basics are more than enough to get your podcast off the ground.

1 Deep Nostalgia

Bring the past to life

Who among us wouldn't want to get a better look at our ancestors besides the few pictures we may have? While we can never bring someone back to life, AI is making it almost feel like we can by taking those old photographs and allowing us to see them in motion. Seeing younger versions of your relatives, living or passed, in motion can make you feel just a little bit closer to them again.

Deep Nostalgia is one part of the My Heritage AI program that uses AI to realistically turn any static photograph or painting into a short moving video. What was once a portrait now shows the person tilting their head, adjusting their smile, and looking around the frame. You can even take group shots and see what everyone would look if you were behind the camera at that moment. It works on almost any image or picture, color or black and white, and you can even use other tools to colorize a black and white photo first to make it even more life-like.