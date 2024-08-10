Key Takeaways "Agatha All Along" trailer released at D23 provides a closer look at the series.

Things took a spooky turn during D23 when Disney and Marvel revealed the official trailer for Agatha All Along. While we previously saw a tease , this was the first good look at the upcoming miniseries set to release on Disney+ on September 18.

Agatha All Along was initially announced in late 2021 under the name Agatha: House of Harkness. Since then, it has been renamed Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries before landing on the current title in May of this year. Set after the events of WandaVision , Agatha All Along will center around Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness teaming up with actor Joe Locke's character as they attempt to complete the Witches' Road trail to reclaim her lost powers. WandaVisions's creator Jen Schaefer returns as the show's creator, executive producer, and head writer.

The Witches are back in town

A difficult road to walk

The first official trailer for Agatha All Along reunites us with Hahn's Agatha investigating the woods while recalling the events that caused her to lose her powers and become trapped in the town of Westview. She eventually enters a morgue where she examines the body of W. Maximoff, which could be a connection to the Multiverse of Madness. When Locke's character helps her escape, he asks her to complete the Witches' Road trials. However, now powerless, she must form a new coven of witches to assist them.

Further shots show other members of the cast that will make up this new coven. Other actors include Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal. Joe Locke's character has yet to receive an official name.

The remainder of the trailer shows glimpses at some of the trails the witches will need to pass while on the Road, all of which they need to complete without the use of magic. We see numerous shots of what appear to be visions of the past, possessions, and even a winged demon.

Those in the audience at D23 were also treated to Hahn and the rest of the cast appearing on stage to sing the Witches Road song live.

Agatha All Along will be one of three MCU shows released in the remainder of 2024, followed by Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man which have not received release dates as of yet.

Agatha All Along will get a two-episode premiere on September 18 exclusively on Disney+ and run for a total of nine episodes.