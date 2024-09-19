Key Takeaways The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are available, with generally positive reviews for its tone and cast.

Fans celebrate Agatha's LGBTQ+ representation, playful nature, and spooky vibes.

The promise of musical numbers, pageantry, and sexual tension promise a unique Marvel experience that's worth a watch.

It's over three years since audiences were introduced to Agatha Harkness, the duplicitous witch who faced off against Wanda Maximoff in the first Disney+ MCU series, WandaVision. She was an instant favorite, in part due to Kathryn Hahn's comic portrayal (and one particularly catchy song), and now Agnes has finally returned to the small screen with her own series.

The first two episodes debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, and one will be released each week until the series concludes, fittingly, on October 30, one day before Halloween. Back in early 2021, WandavVsion was part of a group of shows and movies that pointed to some promise of Phase Four of the MCU, but the years since have seen a lot of ups and downs. So, can Agatha help return the MCU to higher standards? Will it seek out its own niche with a story that's made for a more diverse audience, or will it succumb to the world-building and constant tinkering of the Marvel machine?

Here's what fans and critics have to say.

Critics react to Agatha All Along

Mostly favorable reviews celebrate its refreshing tone

Recent Marvel fare, both on TV and in the theaters, have been a mixed bag, but generally follow a similar thread. The big stories that are heavy on MCU lore and try to do way too much, like Secret Invasion and Deadpool & Wolverine, are generally looked down upon by critics, while more focused content made with a unique perspective, and free of MCU shackles, like Echo or even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, are more well received. Critics tend towards the content that has a lightness and energy to it, and pan those that require homework or think too highly of itself.

So far, it seems Agatha falls into the fun category, trumpeted as an enjoyable lark that's cheeky, knowing, and vibrant, mainly due to its cast. There are some less favorable reviews, though it's worth being mindful of the wide gender gap among entertainment critics that skews male, particularly when it comes to dissecting a decidedly queer, feminine show in a male-dominated genre.

Fans celebrate the season of the witch

Agatha All Along speaks to an often ignored fan base

As Agatha embraces the spooky season and brings some much-needed overt LGBTQ+ representation to the MCU, fans are celebrating the fun and devilish story after its first couple of episodes. Promised as the "gayest show on Marvel" that will be "a gay explosion by the end of it," according to the cast, fans are excited about the promise of pageantry, musical numbers, and plenty of innuendo, all rarely explored by Marvel and Disney.

Hahn and Plaza, who have their own legions of fans, are getting a lot of attention for their performances. Their scenes together in the first episode dripped with charisma, already sparking memes and fan speculation, particularly after Plaza's character licked clean a wound on Agatha's hand.

Agatha promises fun on the road ahead

A lively, confident MCU show fits the season

After two episodes, there is plenty to get excited about with Agatha as the calendar moves towards Halloween. It's the perfect show for the season, with a spooky aesthetic, a few scares, and big Hocus Pocus vibes. The Wizard of Oz conceit is a clever set-up for the show, and there is just enough of a backstory to stay interested in the secondary characters. There are MCU references and allusions, but the story certainly isn't bogged down by it, and it doesn't require any homework.

Agatha All Along is exactly the kind of MCU show Disney+ needs to make more of. It's a story with a particular viewpoint, specific style, and confident attitude that highlights characters that don't get enough attention. It's not a show that's trying to appeal to everyone and connect various MCU threads, but instead uses MCU elements to tell an entertaining story. I, for one, am excited to join Agatha's coven for the long road ahead.