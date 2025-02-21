Summary You can save thousands buying used sedan under $25k that matches the performance of pricey electric cars like the Porsche Taycan.

Models like the 2016 Lexus GS 350, Hyundai Elantra Sport, and Genesis offer speed and luxury at budget-friendly prices.

There are fast sedans for every budget and speed preference, including a Ferrari engine under $20,000.

Electric cars are effortlessly fast, but they can be dull. The new Porsche Taycan is an electric four-door sedan with a clear focus on performance, but the base model's top speed of 143 mph will cost $99,400. Instead of wasting your money, you could save thousands on a used car that will keep up with the German sports car, or leave it eating dust.