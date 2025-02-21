Summary
- You can save thousands buying used sedan under $25k that matches the performance of pricey electric cars like the Porsche Taycan.
- Models like the 2016 Lexus GS 350, Hyundai Elantra Sport, and Genesis offer speed and luxury at budget-friendly prices.
- There are fast sedans for every budget and speed preference, including a Ferrari engine under $20,000.
Electric cars are effortlessly fast, but they can be dull. The new Porsche Taycan is an electric four-door sedan with a clear focus on performance, but the base model's top speed of 143 mph will cost $99,400. Instead of wasting your money, you could save thousands on a used car that will keep up with the German sports car, or leave it eating dust.