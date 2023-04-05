Everyone got it when Nintendo delayed its Advance Wars remake after the real-world invasion of Ukraine by Russia echoed its goofy plotline a little too closely, but it's now seen fit to get it ready for a new release date.

Everyone got it when Nintendo delayed its Advance Wars remake, after the real-world invasion of Ukraine by Russia echoed its goofy plotline a little too closely. A year on, it's seen fit to get it ready for a new release date.

We've played through the first chunk of this careful little update to a classic Game Boy Advance series, and are pleased to report that it looks like the return of another excellent vaulted franchise for Nintendo.

Nintendo Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp First impressions Looking great The new art style doesn't spark that much joy in us, but the strategic genius at Advance Wars' heart is completely intact here, making for what looks like it could be an excellent package of gaming greats on the Switch. Pros Untouched, excellent strategy

Plenty of options

Brilliant sandbox Cons We're not sure about the art style

Audio can be grating $59.99 at Amazon $59.99 at Nintendo eShop

Plus ca change

In an era of remakes and remasters that blur the line between homage, faithful recreation and reimagining (we're looking at you, Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space), Re-Boot Camp is a remaster that is refreshingly easy to understand.

It offers up the whole campaigns from the two Game Boy Advance games in the series, Advance Wars and Advance Wars: Black Hole Rising, in their entirety, with no added or changed mechanics but a total visual upgrade.

Out are the quaint pixel sprites that the original games used, replaced by simple and cartoony versions of the same units and characters rendered in 3D.

The colours are just as pop-bright and saturated, though, so the overall visual flavour is very much preserved, while the various commanding officers and characters have also had new, anime-style portraits drawn for their dialogue.

Playing through the first 15 or so missions of the first game for this preview, we found ourselves swinging back and forth on the new art style.

Nintendo

On the one hand, it's easy to read and utilitarian in a way that means you can quickly figure out situations and get a sense for each battle as you drop in, while the characters are fun and punky as ever.

Equally, though, we dug out our GBA and played some of the original game and it didn't take long to decide that the old days of pixels and sprites have something this remake is missing, a little stylish edge that's been lost.

It's there in the music, too, where simple melodies are more grating now that they're orchestrated instead of chip-tuned - not to mention the addition of saccharine voice acting that made us lean on the skip button.

Nintendo

That all feels harsh, though, and anyone who hasn't played the originals is more likely to simply find this a charming world of primary-coloured armies and toy-soldier aesthetics that's refreshingly upbeat. Anything beats the bizarrely dour likes of Days of Ruin on the DS, after all.

Getting started

While the graphical upgrade that's been administered might be a matter of opinion, we'd say that Re-Boot Camp is looking more conclusively successful as far as its gameplay systems are concerned.

In those 15 or so missions we've played we haven't spotted any changes at all from the original game, barring a more gentle on-ramp in the form of more telegraphed field training missions.

Nintendo

Much like Fire Emblem, Advance Wars all plays out on a simple grid, a battle map that is easy to digest but actually contains a lot of detail.

Each tile can give more or less cover to your units depending on its type, from wide-open roads and rivers to dense forests and cities offering protection.

You'll move an array of unit types around these maps, comprising fragile infantry, durable tanks, long-range artillery, planes and boats alike.

Nintendo

The further you get the more depth you'll uncover, and Advance Wars is happy to layer things on fairly quickly - you might think you're on top of things after a couple of missions, but it'll then reveal factory tiles that can produce new units, for whichever army controls them, and you'll start to see that this is a potentially hugely complex strategy game.

There's a welcome cadence to the campaign, too. While it cleverly drip-feeds you new units and terrain types over time, it's also not exactly baby stuff - there's a fairly immediate challenge to the strategic puzzles it throws your way that might have been smoothed out in a truly new release.

Another layer is offered up by commanding officers, each of whom has a unique power they can use to potentially turn the tide. Your starting CO, Andy, can instantly part-repair all of his troops, for example, while enemy COs will be calling down blizzards and raising the range of their long-distance attacks at times.

Nintendo

It's a welcome wrinkle that further adds to the sense that an Advance Wars matchup can get as complex as the designers like.

The full game promises a veritable wealth of key side content, too, from pass-the-Switch multiplayer with up to four players to online battles on maps both from the campaign and created entirely by users.

That last part is huge - a true toolset to create online maps and scenarios is exactly the sort of thing that can sustain a community for years, so we're hoping it lives up to the promise.

Still, even just from the limited slice we've been able to play so far, there's every reason to think that this release will bring Advance Wars back into the limelight.

Nintendo

All of the above is also from the first campaign, with the second game presumably locked behind either completing the original or getting a good way through it. Of the two originals, Black Hole Rising is the more interesting game tactically, so we can't wait to get stuck into that.

First impressions

We're really looking forward to sinking further into Re-Boot Camp to see just how persistently impressive that tactical core remains as we get through it.

The visual update, as necessary as it is, has left us a little bit colder than we were hoping, but we think a lot of that is down to personal taste. The technical bones of Advance Wars' strategy match-ups seem as strong as ever, but we'll be back with a full verdict close to release.