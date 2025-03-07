This article is sponsored by Adobe. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

Adobe has just made mobile photo editing more powerful than ever with the launch of Photoshop for iPhone. Whether you're a seasoned creative professional or just getting started, the app brings desktop-grade image editing tools right to your phone, allowing you to refine, enhance, and transform images with pro-level precision, wherever you are.

Photoshop has long been the industry standard for image editing, but with this iPhone release, it’s more accessible than ever. From quick social media edits to professional-grade compositions, Photoshop for iPhone caters to a variety of users, offering free tools for core editing needs and premium features for those who want to take their creativity even further.

Plus, with seamless integration between Photoshop on iPhone, iPad, and Web, you can switch between devices without losing progress.

Who is Photoshop for iPhone for?

The flexibility of Photoshop for iPhone makes it ideal for a variety of users. Whether you're creating eye-catching social media content, designing unique artwork, or enhancing your photography, this app has something for everyone.

Social media creators and influencers

For those who thrive on social media, having the ability to edit images quickly and professionally is essential. Photoshop for iPhone makes it easier than ever to create scroll-stopping content with tools like Generative Fill, which allows you to instantly remove unwanted objects from your shots. This is perfect for cleaning up backgrounds, erasing distractions, or refining the overall look of your images.

Adjustment layers help enhance the brightness, contrast, and vibrancy of your photos, ensuring that your content stands out on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. If you’re adding text, overlays, or graphics, layered compositions let you stack elements with precision, giving your visuals a polished, professional finish.

If you need to quickly swap backgrounds, one-tap background removal allows for easy AI-generated scene replacements or high-quality stock image integration.

Hobbyist photographers and enthusiasts

Photography lovers who want to go beyond basic filters will find Photoshop for iPhone a game-changer. Instead of relying on generic editing apps, users can access professional tools like the Spot Healing Brush to remove blemishes, dust, or unwanted objects in seconds. Generative Fill takes things a step further, allowing users to seamlessly extend an image’s background or even generate entirely new elements based on AI-powered suggestions.

The Tap Select Tool makes selecting subjects or backgrounds effortless, making precise local adjustments easy without affecting the entire image. If you need to remove distractions while maintaining realistic textures, the Clone Stamp & Content-Aware Fill tools ensure that edits blend naturally into the original image.

Whether capturing landscapes, portraits, or street photography, Photoshop for iPhone puts powerful retouching tools right at your fingertips.

Digital artists and designers

Photoshop for iPhone isn’t just for photo editing, it’s also a powerful tool for digital artists and designers who want to create on the go. The ability to blend layers and masks makes it easy to craft complex, multi-layered compositions, whether you're designing album covers, posters, or creative social media graphics.

If you’re looking to generate new image elements, Adobe’s AI-powered Generate Image tool lets you create assets using text-based prompts, providing inspiration and endless creative possibilities. Brushes, smart scaling, and precise retouching tools allow artists to paint, refine, and manipulate images with professional control.

Additionally, Adobe Fonts integration ensures that text-based designs—whether for branding, social media, or personal projects—maintain a polished, high-quality appearance.

Business professionals and marketers

For business owners, marketers, and entrepreneurs, Photoshop for iPhone allows you to create professional-looking marketing materials on the fly. If you need to design promotional graphics, presentations, or product visuals, the app makes it easy to add text overlays, professional filters, and stunning effects in just a few taps.

If you're working with product images, quick background replacement allows for clean, distraction-free visuals that are perfect for e-commerce listings, social media ads, or digital flyers. Plus, with high-quality export options (JPG, PNG, TIFF, PSD), you can easily share polished content in the best format for print, web, or social media campaigns.

Whether you're creating digital banners, enhancing team photos, or designing ad creatives, Photoshop for iPhone simplifies professional design work on the go.

What you can do with Photoshop for iPhone

Photoshop for iPhone is designed to give users more control over their images than ever before. Whether you want to blend multiple images, add professional effects, or create something entirely new, the app delivers a powerful yet intuitive mobile experience.

Edit, transform, and combine with ease

Tap Select Tool – Quickly select subjects, objects, or backgrounds with a single tap for fast and precise edits.

Adjustment Layers – Modify exposure, contrast, vibrance, and more while keeping your original image intact.

Generative Fill – Use AI-powered tools to fill missing areas, extend images, or create completely new content with simple text prompts.

Layer & Mask Controls – Work with detailed layers, blend modes, and masks for advanced image compositing.

Clone Stamp & Remove Tool – Easily erase unwanted elements or copy parts of an image for seamless editing.

Change backgrounds in seconds

One of Photoshop for iPhone’s most impressive features is its ability to replace or refine backgrounds effortlessly. Select the background in one tap, then swap it for an AI-generated one using Generative Fill.

Choose from free Adobe Stock images to create unique, professional-looking backgrounds, and adjust lighting and color to ensure seamless integration between the subject and the new background.

Precision retouching for a flawless finish

From quick touch-ups to detailed refinements, Photoshop for iPhone offers several tools to enhance your images. The Spot Healing Brush is perfect for fast blemish removal, while Content-Aware Fill allows you to remove entire objects seamlessly.

With Smart Scaling and targeted light adjustments, you can perfect your edits without compromising image quality.

Go Premium for even more control

While the free version of Photoshop for iPhone includes an impressive range of features, upgrading to the Mobile & Web Plan ($7.99/month or $69.99/year) unlocks even more advanced tools.

Premium users get access to Photoshop across iPhone, iPad, and Web, ensuring a seamless workflow across multiple devices. If you sign up for the premium version, you'll also get 100 AI-powered generative credits per month to create, expand, or modify images with Adobe Firefly.

Other features include the Magic Wand Tool for precise selections, Content-Aware Fill & Remove Tool for seamless object removal, Advanced Blend Modes to control transparency, color effects, and styles, and high-quality exports, including PSD, TIFF, and other print-ready formats.

The best Photoshop yet for mobile

Photoshop for iPhone is an excellent creative tool that brings the power of desktop Photoshop into your pocket. Whether you're an aspiring digital artist, a social media influencer, or a business professional, this app makes high-quality image editing more accessible, precise, and fun than ever before.

With AI-powered tools, easy-to-use selections, layer-based editing, and seamless syncing with Photoshop on the Web, this is one of the most powerful mobile editing apps available today. And with a free version packed with robust features, there’s no reason not to give it a try.