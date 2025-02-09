Summary Social media apps like TikTok boost songs with their platforms.

You can easily integrate TikTok and Spotify by linking accounts for quick song additions.

Add TikTok songs to Spotify playlists from your Liked Songs list.

Anybody that uses TikTok knows that certain songs have become monumental hits because of the platform. You'll be scrolling through your feed and hear the same song over and over because so many people have added it as background to their videos. Lots of marketing strategies are now even relying on these "trending audios" to go viral.

It definitely works, as even SiriusXM has a TikTok Radio station and chart-topping hits have been widely circulated on TikTok as they become popular. So, if you hear a song on a video that you're obsessed with, how can you listen to it more? You probably can hear the same 15-20 second clip over and over again if you're scrolling through your feed. But you can also add it to your Spotify playlist to keep listening when you aren't scrolling.

It only takes a few seconds to link your accounts, and you'll be set.

Related Can't download TikTok? eBay has a $50,000 solution TikTok's service in the US may have been restored, but it's still not available for download leading to some crazy eBay listings.

TikTok TikTok is a popular social media app from the company ByteDance. It has gone viral for its short form videos and influencer culture. See at Apple App Store

How to integrate Spotify and TikTok

It's an easy addition to your app

Both apps must be updated with the latest software in order for the integration to take place.

It's very simple to integrate Spotify and TikTok. As long as you have both apps on your phone, or you can log in to both platforms on your computer, it can be done. You should start on TikTok, because that's where you're going to be getting the audio from:

Open TikTok. The bottom right corner has a circle that will bring you to your profile settings. Tap it. The Settings and privacy menu opens. In the second subsection, Music is one of the options. Tap it. Save to music app is on the next page. You have the option to save it to a number of platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. Tap Spotify. Your Spotify app will open, and it will ask you if you want to share data between TikTok and Spotify. Tap Agree.

After that, your accounts are linked. This means that any music that you want to look up on TikTok will allow you to add it to Spotify. If you want to change the music app you're linking, you can just repeat the process and select another app in the Save to music app page.

Related Apple Music just got cheaper ahead of Spotify's rumored price hikes Apple is offering six months of Apple Music for $3 for new and eligible subscribers.

How to take songs from TikTok and add them to Spotify

Get the playlist started with your favorite TikTok songs

Once your apps are linked, you can go about scrolling TikTok videos. Once you come to a song that is available on Spotify, you can add it to your Spotify playlist. It will be added to your Liked Songs list.

Any original audio from TikTok will not show up in Spotify. It must be a licensed song that is available on Spotify.

Scroll on TikTok. Find a video with a song that's available on Spotify. At the bottom, click the Add to Spotify button. Open up Spotify. Open the Liked Songs list. Your songs will be populated this list from TikTok. You can now make a new playlist from them or just keep them there.

If you don't want to immediately add the song to Spotify, you can click on the song at the bottom of the TikTok video. It will open up another page that shows you all the videos on TikTok that have that particular song in them.

Also, the top of that page will have the song title, the artist, and a button that says Add to Spotify. You can add music from there as well. You can also add it to your favorites list on TikTok, which stores songs for you as well.