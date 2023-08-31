Amazon/Pocket-lint KYY Portable Monitor 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor $84 $220 Save $136 Save over 55 per cent on this handy portable monitor. It offers a 15.6-inch screen and 1080p full HD for your working and streaming needs. $84 at Amazon

Sometimes, having just that 14-inch laptop monitor for your smaller or on-the-go work station isn't practical. A portable monitor, however, offers a compact, yet productive dual screen set-up. And, right now, there's an unusually great deal on the KYY 15.6-inch portable monitor at Amazon. Originally $220, you can add this to your portable work gear for only $84 thanks to the 55 per cent markdown and additional $15 off coupon on the page you can select before adding to your cart.

Why the KYY Portable Monitor is worth your money

The KYY portable monitor features a 15.6-inch full HD display, delivering a 1080p picture to get your work done with clear graphics. The Because 178-degree viewing angle makes it easy to set down, which is great for taking from station to station or collaborating with an in-person team without blocking anyone's view.

Equipped with a variety of ports, including two USB-C and a mini HDMI slots, which is especially great for gamers who want to connect a console to get a larger display. Outside of gaming and workflow, this portable monitor makes it great for traveling with kids, as you can hook up a Nintendo Switch and let the kids unwind with some family-friendly games.

The slim display and less than two pound build also makes it great to slip into a backpack or bag on the go. Plus, with the handy case, you can protect the monitor display while you’re on the move.

At 55 per cent off, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on a portable monitor to date. Add it to your cart to nab the savings now, and be sure to select that $15 coupon to take full advantage of the deal.