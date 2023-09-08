Stacksocial / Pocket-lint Heads-Up Car Display $105 $290 Save $185 Save over 60 per cent on the Heads-Up Car Display for your vehicle. It's compatible with both Android and Apple and can mirror your phone's screen for navigation, phone calls, and more. $105 at StackSocial

When you're using your phone to navigate to your next fall hiking adventure, it can be a total pain to look at your small screen and check where you're supposed to turn or exit the highway. So, why not "smart" up your car and add a large display for navigation, calls, and less distraction? The Heads-Up Car Display offers all of these features plus more, and best of all, it's been discounted by 63 per cent. Originally $290, you can pick it up for only $105.

Why the Heads-Up Car Display is worth your money

Featuring a 9-inch full HD IPS touchscreen, the Heads-Up Car Display is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. No matter if you're using the latest iPhone or the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can mirror your phone's display straight onto the much-larger screen to use Google Maps, take calls, and more.

Because lighting in a car can change in a moment’s notice, the display also offers automatic brightness adjustments to help make sure that you can see the screen no matter if you’re driving on a bright sunny day or in an underground tunnel. You’ll also get four 3-watt speakers to help you hear directions, music, and calls through Bluetooth, auxiliary cable, and USB. Or, if you have a TF card, it’s also compatible with that.

It also comes packed with preset equalizers to make sure you can hear crystal clear during your driving. And if you’re concerned about how to place the mount in your vehicle, no worries. The mount has a self-adhesive bracket, so you can stick it and use it with ease. And, when you’re done with it, you can just as easily detach the display and store it away to avoid car theft.

Right now, at $105, this deal is an absolute steal for your dollar. Add it to your cart today to score the $185 savings.