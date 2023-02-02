A patent applied for by Activision relates to technology that would allow a multiplayer game to never end so long as at least one person is signed in.

Future Call of Duty titles could have a game mode that never ends if a new patent is anything to go by.

The patent, which Activision applied for in July of 2022, allows for technology that could keep a multiplayer game running indefinitely so long as at least one player remains active. Currently, games end either after a set period of time or, in the case of battle royale games like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite, when the last player is left standing.

It's important to differentiate between the technology this patent discusses and other always-on game modes, however. MMORPG games always also remain online but they do so whether or not anyone is actively playing. The game world is always available should someone want to sign in and play.

In this patent, however, Activision's game would come to a close once the final player leaves. If they don't, the game continues to run. That would allow other players to join and continue the battle.

The patent was first reported by ExPuter and picked up by Insider Gaming and is suitably wordy as these things tend to be. But it describes a game that would "run continuously until all players have exited the unbounded gameplay session."

Notably, it appears that these unbounded gameplay sessions and associated technology have been in the works since 2015, suggesting that this is far from a new idea within Blizzard. However, the recent patent application would suggest that something is afoot.

That being said, it's important to remember that not all patents turn into shipping products whether those be hardware like game consoles or software like the games that they run. There is absolutely no guarantee that this patent will be the bases for a new Call of Duty game mode - but it's absolutely something Blizzard is working on. Or at least it was back in July of 2022.