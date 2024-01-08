Key Takeaways Nvidia GeForce Now adds new games from Activision Blizzard, including Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.

G-Sync technology is now available on the cloud-based service, creating smoother gaming experiences.

Day passes will be introduced in February, allowing gamers to purchase short-term access to the service for testing or one-day gaming sessions.

While everyone is drolling over the new RTX 40 series Super graphics cards, Nvidia also announced some significant changes to its GeForce Now streaming service. Perhaps most exciting is the set of new games, including gems from Activision Blizzard. The company is also adding G-Sync support and the ability to purchase day passes that allow gamers get in and play without committing to a long-term subscription.

New Nvidia GeForce Now games

Nvidia announced several new games coming to GeForce Now, led by titles from AAA juggernaut Activision Blizzard. Leading the charge is Diablo IV, the latest ARPG from the company. Overwatch 2 is also coming to the game streaming service, though that's a bit less exciting since the game is already free to play on other platforms. Of course, the fact that there's a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU in the cloud powering the game makes it a more exciting proposition for people who don't have access to the latest gaming tech.

Honkai: Star Rail, from the makers of Genshin Impact, also comes to the service. It's another free game, so it's not the most significant selling point, but it's still great.

Other games coming to the service include Capcom's Exoprimal on Jan. 18 and Mainframe Industries' Pax Dei when it launches on PC.

It's a solid selection of games, though the fact that two of the three big ones are free-to-play makes the news slightly less exciting.

G-Sync tech for Cloud-based games

Nvidia G-Sync technology helps smooth out games on supported displays, and now the company is bringing it to its Cloud-based GeForce Now service. As is the case with games played locally, gamers will still need a display that supports G-Sync to take advantage of the anti-screen tearing technology. It'll vary the display's refresh rates to match the streaming rate, creating a smoother gaming experience.

GeForce Now day passes

The other big announcement from Nvidia is day passes for GeForce Now. Instead of signing up for a month or more of the service, gamers can now purchase Ultimate and Priority memberships for as little as one day. This could come in handy for those who have a day off from work and are looking for new games to play but don't want to commit to using the streaming service for a long time. It could also help in testing the service to see if the latency is acceptable.

Day passes are set to launch in early February. Gamers who opt for the Ultimate pass will get access to tech like Nvidia DLSS 3.5, full ray tracing, and Nvidia Reflex.

Prices for the passes are relatively reasonable, with the Ultimate Day Pass going for $7.99 and the Priority Day Pass selling for $3.99.