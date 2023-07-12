Apple iPad (2021) $249.99 $329 Save $79.01 The Apple iPad (9th generation) offers much the same design as its predecessor. It has support for Apple Pencil, Apple's Smart Keyboard and it is significantly cheaper than the iPad Pro models, as well as cheaper than the iPad Air. It's the entry-level iPad and great for those on a budget. $249.99 at Amazon

Considering buying an iPad? Well, now is most definitely a good time to be doing that. Amazon's Prime Day event is in full swing and there are some excellent deals on iPads, including the iPad (2021) that is under $250 currently. You better be quick though, this deal isn't expected to last much longer with Prime Day sales due to finish in a matter of hours.

The iPad (9th generation) features the traditional iPad design with a solid and premium aluminium frame, rounded edges and the Touch ID home button at the bottom under the display. There's a 10.2-inch Retina display that is excellent for watching movies on, playing games or doing a little bit of surfing on the web. It's also a good enough size that you can pop on a keyboard folio case and get some emails done too.

This iPad isn't as swanky as the iPad (10th generation) successor - which also has a great deal on for Prime Day - but this particular 9th generation model is an exceptional price at the moment. You don't get the squared off edges or USB-C for charging, but there's still plenty to love here.

If you're looking for a great tablet that all the family can use, the iPad (9th generation) is a brilliant option. It offers solid performance, there's a smart connector for attaching keyboards and it is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil too. Like its more expensive siblings, the iPad (9th generation) also runs iPadOS so there's an excellent user interface with great multitasking capabilities and thousands of apps.

At $249, it's an absolute steal for an iPad and if you want the slightly newer design and you have a little bit of leeway on your budget, then the iPad (2022) has a fabulous price too. We've got a comparison feature explaining the differences if you're not sure which to buy.