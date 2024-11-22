Black Friday is November 29th, and it's less than a week away from the biggest sales event of the year. But that doesn't mean the deals haven't already started.

If you want to play games on your TV, but not spend hundreds of dollars on a gaming console, this deal might be what you're looking for.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the "No Console Required" Xbox cloud gaming bundle for $80. That's $67 off its regular price of $147. The bundle includes a special sky cipher Xbox wireless controller, an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and 1 month of Game Pass Ultimate.

"No Console Required" Xbox Cloud Gaming Bundle $80 $147 Save $67 With this bundle you get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a Sky Cipher Special Edition Core Wireless Xbox Controller, and 1 Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. $80 at Amazon

Game without an expensive console

Xbox Game Pass is home to hundreds of titles to play

The main advantage of this bundle is in its name "No Console Required." All you have to do is connect the Fire TV Stick to your TV, install the Xbox app, and connect your controller, and you'll be gaming from the cloud in a matter of minutes.

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are hundreds of games to choose from to play. I recently tried out Fable II, one of my favorite games on the Xbox360, and it was amazing to be able to revisit it thanks to Xbox cloud gaming. There are newer games available too, like Starfield and Halo Infinite . The bundle includes 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you'll need to redeem yourself on your Microsoft account, but after that it costs $20 a month.

This bundle is a great idea if you want to play some games casually on the couch, but don't want to commit fully to spending hundreds of dollars on an Xbox Series S/X or PlayStation 5. The deal is part of Amazon's Black Friday sales event, so act fast before its gone!