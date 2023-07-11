Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE (2022) Save $50 $199 $249 Save $50 The Apple Watch SE (2022) is an excellent smartwatch and this Prime Day deal sees it return to the lowest price ever, despite still being one of the latest smartwatches at $199. $199 at Amazon

The Prime Day sales are here and there are some great deals on tech, from Apple Watch to AirPods. There's an excellent deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, but there's also a cracking price on the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) that sees it back to its lowest price ever, at just $199.

Why should you buy the Apple Watch SE (2022)?

The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) was announced at the same time as the Watch Series 8 so it's not even a year old yet and it offers almost all the same features, along with the same processor under the hood so the performance delivered from this smartwatch is excellent.

There's great sleep tracking on board, heart rate monitoring is brilliant and the exercise tracking on offer is up there with the best. You get all the standard features on this device too, including Apple Pay and the ability to ping your iPhone so you can find it when it gets lost - two of the features we use most regularly on our Apple Watch.

If you're considering buying an Apple Watch for the first time, or you're upgrading from an older model like the Apple Watch Series 3, this is an excellent deal. It puts it at the same price the Watch Series 3 cost until it was discontinued last year, but the Watch SE (2nd generation) will last quite a bit longer than the Watch Series 3 given it will be compatible with watchOS 10 and a subsequent software builds for at least a couple of years.

This deal is for one day only though, so don't hang about if you're on the fence as it will be back to full price tomorrow and at the moment during the Prime Day sales, you could get yourself this Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and a pair of AirPods (2nd generation) for $10 more than you would buy a full price Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) for.