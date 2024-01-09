Key Takeaways Acer launches new laptops aimed at creators and productivity with Intel Eco platform and AI capabilities. Swift X 14 offers faster performance for streaming, editing, and rendering.

Swift Go models come in 14- and 16-inch configurations with OLED displays, Wi-Fi 7, and all-day battery life. Prices start at $749.99.

Acer Swift X 14 features Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, a 2.8K OLED display, and up to 32GB of RAM. Prices start at $1,399.99.

With CES 2024 now gathering pace the new product unveilings show no signs of slowing down. The latest to capture our attention is a trio of new laptops from Acer, a company that says two of them are aimed squarely at people who are creating things. The third? Well, that's all about productivity.

Two of Acer's new models come under the Swift Go branding and are verified as Intel Eco platform machines. They come in 14- and 16-inch configurations for those who need the ultimate in portability or prefer a little more breathing room, but it's the Swift X 14 that those looking to get real work done will want to check out.

Acer Swift Go 14 and 16

Starting with the Swift Go models, Acer announced its new thin and light laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel's very first neural processing unit and other AI wizardry. Predictably, that means that these laptops also have a Copilot key, too. Each laptop features support for Wi-Fi 7, another CES buzzword, and all-day battery life. The 14-inch model runs for 12.5 hours while the 16-inch one taps out at 10.5 hours.

No matter which display size you choose you'll get an OLED display with a 500-nit peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color range. The Swift Go 16's bigger display has a 3.2K 3,200 x 2,000 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate while the smaller 14-inch model has a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and the slower 90Hz refresh rate.

Other notable specs include support for up to 32GB of RAm andup to an upgradable 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD with dual slots. The usual array of ports are included with HDMI 2.1, USB-A, Thunderbolt 3, and a microSD card reader present and correct. Prices start at $799.99 for the Swift Go 16 and just $749.99 for the Swift Go 14.

Acer Swift X 14

The more interesting Swift X 14 upgrades plenty, but you'll pay for it. The Intel Core Ultra processors are joined by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs and a Calman-verified 2.8K OLED display. Acer says that buyers can expect "faster AI-enhanced workflows for higher quality live streaming, video editing, and 3D rendering."

That 14-inch 2.8K display has a 120Hz refresh rate for fast on-screen action and the 500-nit peak brightness remains. Key specs include up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD, with prices starting at $1,399.99. You'll have to make do with Wi-Fi 6E here, but all the usual ports are included as is an FHD webcam.

Both new Acer Swift Go laptops should be available starting in March, while those choosing the Swift X 14 will only have to wait until February.