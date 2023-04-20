Acer has announced some big updates to its Predator gaming laptop lineup, with some new designs and a special edition model with SpatialLabs glasses-free 3D technology.

First up is the Predator Triton 17 X, which Acer says is its most powerful gaming laptop ever. It packs a 17-inch display and slick aluminium CNC-milled unibody chassis, with top-class hardware inside.

In terms of specifications, it can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 13900HX processor with 24 cores and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. This can be combined with up to 64GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage in RAID 0.

The display uses mini-LED panel technology and has a 16:10 WQXGA resolution with a blistering fast 250Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness exceeding 1000 nits.

It arrives in the US in May starting at a price of $3,799, and it'll come to Europe in June starting at €4,499.

Moving on to something a little more affordable, we have the all-new Predator Helios Neo 16, a high-performance machine with a mid-range price tag.

The Neo 16 can be configured with a 13th Gen Intel HX series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. This is backed up by up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 at 4800MHz and up to 2TB of NVMe storage.

There's a 16-inch 165Hz IPS display with support for Nvidia G-Sync and 100 per cent sRGB coverage.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will start at $1,199 when it launches in the US in May or €2,199 in Europe.

Next, we have the Predator Triton 14, which is a slim and powerful laptop for work and play. It's just 19mm thick, but still packs in some serious hardware.

The Triton 14 will be available with up to an Intel Core i7 13700H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 laptop GPU.

For memory and storage, you can select up to 32GB of 6000Mhz LPDDR5 RAM and an undisclosed amount of NVMe SSD storage.

Acer are positioning this model as a machine that's subtle enough for the office or school, but still powerful enough to handle serious gaming. RGB backlighting is, of course, present - but can be switched off when it's not appropriate.

The Acer Predator Triton 14 is launching in the US in May at a price of $1,499 and €2,399 in Europe.

Finally, we have the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, which uses a similar glasses-less 3D technology to the Asus laptops that we were shown earlier this year.

If it's anything like what Asus had to show off, then it's a seriously impressive effect. The problem, as with competitors, is going to be a lack of content that supports it.

Elsewhere, the Helios 3D 15 offers up to an Intel Core i9 13900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, more than enough to chomp through the latest AAA titles.

It's available from June and starts at $3,499 n the US and €3,999 in Europe.