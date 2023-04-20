Acer has launched its latest laptop aimed at designers and creators, and it's called the Swift X 16.

As the name suggests, it features a 16-inch display and some serious specifications that should make swift work of heavy workloads like video editing and Photoshop.

The display is a 3.2K 120Hz 16:10 OLED with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and a brightness output of 500nits. This is a big usability improvement over the 16:9 panels of previous models, and the bezels have been slimmed down to aid in portability, too.

Under the hood, you can configure the machine with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU.

This is supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. A configuration like this will breeze through creative tasks, and even handle some gaming once you clock out for the day.

The Swift X 16 has an upgraded thermal management solution that boosts air intake by 36 per cent, this means that it'll stay cool and relatively quiet during work and play.

Acer

Of course, any decent laptop in 2023 will come with a great webcam, and that seems to be the case here. The Swift X 16 has a 1080P front-facing camera that's supported by Acer's PurifiedView suite of AI features, including artificial background blur, eye contact simulation and automatic framing.

When it comes to connectivity, the Swift X 16 benefits from ultra-speedy Wi-Fi 6E as well as two USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader.

Despite the impressive hardware, the laptop remains slim and light. It weighs in at only 1.9 kg and is just 17.9 mm thick. It also boasts the largest trackpad in Acer's current lineup.

The Acer Swift X 16 will be available to purchase from June in Europe with a price starting at €1,566, it'll be arriving in the US slightly later in July where it starts at $1,249.99. Exact specifications are expected to vary between regions.