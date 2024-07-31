Key Takeaways Acefast Crystal (2) T8 earbuds offer a unique, retro design reminiscent of 90s tech products.

Priced around $50, these budget earbuds lack noise cancellation and have mediocre sound quality.

The Acefast Crystal (2) T8 earbuds are great for nostalgia but are not the best choice for sound quality or fit.

Earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, with seemingly endless options spanning from basic budget earbuds to high-end expensive models. Despite all the different versions out there, they don't vary much in terms of looks. The Acefast Crystal (2) T8 earbuds offer something a bit more unique with a retro design. It harkens back to the days when all the cool kids had see-through tech products, like the iMac G3 and the clear landline phones. I was never one of those cool kids, though, so perhaps I finally have my chance with these earbuds.

The Crystal T8 falls into the budget side of the earbud lineup, coming in right around $50 at most retailers. As you would expect for budget headphones, there are compromises. They lack any noise cancelation, for example. But despite those expected missing features, are they still worth picking up? I've been testing them for a few weeks to answer just that.

Acefast Crystal (2) T8 Looks over substance The Acefast Crystal (2) T8 earbuds are a budget pair of earbuds with a fun, retro look. The clear design is reminiscent of all the popular tech products in the 90s. It comes with a silicone protective case, lanyard, matching charging cable, and multiple ear tips to get just the right fit. Unfortunately, the budget price is reflected in the features offered and sound quality. Pros Colorful, fun, retro design

Battery level is displayed right on the case

Comes with accessories

Touch controls on earbuds Cons Not a great fit in my ears

No app for sound customization

Mediocre sound quality $50 at Amazon $49 at Walmart $100 at Acefast

Price, availability, and specs

The Acefast Crystal (2) T8 earbuds are available from the Acefast website, Amazon, and Walmart. The full price is $99.99 on the Acefast website, though they are on sale at the time of writing. The price at Amazon is only $49.99, and Walmart is cheaper at $48.90. These earbuds are available in black, white, green, blue, pink, or purple.

Acefast Crystal (2) T8 Battery Life Up to 30 hours with charging case Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones Dual mics with ENC noise cancelling Brand Acefast Supported codecs SBC and ACC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 IP Rating IPX4 Driver Size 10mm and 6mm dual dynamic drivers Charging type USB-C Case battery 480mAh Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink, or White Purple, Noise Cancellation None Earbud weight 11 g Charging case weight 47 g Bluetooth profiles 5.3 Max talk time 4 hours Max playback time 7 hours Expand

What I liked about the Acefast Crystal (2) T8

Instant nostalgia

The first thing that struck me about the Acefast Crystal (2) T8 was the retro design. It immediately made me think of the Tamagotchi I had as a kid (yes, I'm dating myself). Even more so because of the silicone case and lanyard that comes with the earbuds. It brought me back to my childhood and tickled all those good, nostalgic feelings.

The clear case looks great and comes in many different colors to fit your personality and style. But the best part about the case is what Acefast calls the 3D Embossed Power Display. An LED light on the front shows the precise power level of the case along with the individual battery levels of each earbud. Unfortunately, it only lights up when you take the earbuds out of the case, put them back in, or are charging the case. It is handy for quickly checking the battery left before going out for a walk, but a button to check the battery level without fussing with the earbuds would have been nice.

Close

Speaking of battery, Acefast promises seven hours of music playback at 70% volume. Additionally, the case for these earbuds functions as a 480mAh charging case, offering 30 hours of music time. I've been able to get right around those exact numbers and have only needed to charge the case once. I tend to listen at much lower volume levels most of the time since these are quite loud earbuds, and 30% volume is more than plenty inside my house.

The Crystal (2) T8 case doesn't feature any buttons or controls, but the earbuds offer intuitive touch controls. You can change the volume, pause and play your audio, skip to the next track, and answer or reject calls. They use Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and pairing is fast and easy right out of the box.

What I didn't like about the Acefast Crystal (2) T8

Middling features and quality

Buying budget earbuds is always a bit of a risk when it comes to sound quality. Something has to give to keep the price low, and indeed, the sound quality is lacking in the Acefast Crystal (2) T8 earbuds. There's no bass to speak of, and the sound lacks depth and detail for music. It's tough to make out individual instruments when listening to highly layered songs. There's plenty of treble, but that becomes quite harsh when you turn the volume up.

For podcasts, voices come through a bit thin. It's plenty clear, so you'll have no trouble hearing the speaker, but it lacks depth and warmth compared to other earbuds. Unfortunately, there's no noise cancellation in the Crystal (2) T8 earbuds, so you won't be able to tune out surrounding noise, which can make it difficult to hear when out in the world.

It's also disappointing to find that there's no companion app for these earbuds. The stock sound profile is what you'll be stuck with as a result, with option to adjust levels. While this isn't overly surprising given the budget price, there are plenty of budget headphones that offer an app with customizable EQ settings.