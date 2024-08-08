Key Takeaways The Abanen charging adapter is a convenient, miniature device that converts a USB-C cable into a Garmin charger for easy travel charging.

The adapter's L-shaped design allows for easy charging in any position.

It is lightweight and offers a cost-effective solution for charging your Garmin watch while on the go.

My Garmin watch rarely leaves my wrist, as is evidenced by the bright white patch of skin where the watch lives. Naturally, I wear my Garmin when I'm traveling. While the battery life of my go-to device (the epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire) is quite good, it does require charging roughly every week or less, depending on how I'm using it. On longer trips, then, or if I go into a trip without a full charge (which is typical), I'll need to be able to charge my watch.

Unfortunately, I can't tell you how many times I've forgotten my Gamin charging cable at home. I know I'm not alone, either, as that's a very common thread in the running groups I'm in. Plus, when I do remember to pack it, it's yet another cord among my phone charger, computer charger, and others. So when I saw the tiny ​​Abanen charging adapter, I was immediately onboard. This miniature device converts a USB-C cable into a Garmin charger, meaning I have one less thing to bring along.

Editor's choice Abanen Charging Adapter for Garmin The Abanen Charging Adapter allows you to connect any USB-C device, turning it into a Garmin 4-pin charger. It's tiny and lightweight and comes with a small strap to attach to your key ring or backpack so that you always have one with you. Pros Very small and lightweight

Comes in a pack of two

Includes a tiny strap with a clip

L-shape design puts it relatively flat against the back of the watch Cons Only supposed to be used with a USB-A to USB-C cord

Could void your Garmin warranty for power-related issues $10 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The ​​Abanen charging adapter is available as a two-pack from Amazon for $9.59. It is only available in black and comes with two tiny cables with clips.

Abanen Charging Adapter for Garmin Brand Abanen Input USB-C Output Garmin 4-pin Cable Included No

What I liked about the Abanen charging adapter

Set it and forget it

The Abanen charging adapter is very simple but very useful. The tiny little device attaches to the end of a USB-C cable, turning it into a Garmin charger. Since I pretty much always have a USB-C cord with me, it means I will rarely be unable to charge my watch. Even if you don't have one, USB-C cables are able to be purchased just about anywhere, including gas stations, while Garmin chargers are most definitely not.

I found this little adapter really handy for topping up my watch battery in the car when driving somewhere for a hike if I forgot to do so at home (which is far too common). Before, I had to remember to bring my Garmin charger and then take it back out of the car when I got home.

The Abenen adapter uses an L-shaped design, allowing the USB-C cord to lay parallel to the back of the watch rather than meeting in a perpendicular manner like the Garmin charger. It kind of turns into a stand while charging, which is rather nice when I still want to see my watch while it's connected to the charger.

Although I only used the adapter for charging, it does work for data transfer as well. If you need to connect the watch to your computer to transfer maps or other files, you will be able to use this.

At the end of the adapter is a flexible loop to which you can attach a clip or cord. The flexible nature gives me more confidence that the part won't break over time. It comes with two little cables with clips, which I girth-hitched on. I clipped one onto my keyring and attached the other to the backpack I typically fly with. Since I usually don't bring my keys with me if I'm flying somewhere, having this adapter on my backpack makes much more sense so I don't forget it when traveling.

Since the adapter is so tiny, it doesn't take up much room and adds next to nothing in terms of weight. It isn't noticeable on my key ring and is even less noticeable on my backpack. It truly is just an attach-and-forget type of accessory.

What I didn't like about the Abanen charging adapter

Close to perfection

There's really nothing to dislike about the Abanen charging adapter. But, if I had to be nitpicky, one downside is that the company says to only use a USB-A to USB-C cord instead of a USB-C to USB-C. It doesn't say why on the Amazon listing, and I did use a USB-C to USB-C cord when I wasn't paying attention. It charged just fine, and my device hasn't behaved any differently since then, but I suppose it could have long term implications if that's what I always used.

I have only been using this charging adapter for roughly a week, and that's only been in my home, so I can't speak to its durability or longevity at this point. If I experience some sort of failure as I continue to test, I will be sure to update this review. But it looks to be well-made and has worked perfectly thus far.

The only real issue with this adapter is related to your Garmin warranty. Garmin's warranty does not apply to "damage to a product that has been connected to power and/or data cables that are not supplied by Garmin or damage to a product that has been connected to AC adapters and cables that are not certified by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and are not labeled as Limited Power Source (LPS)." Since you'll be plugging in non-Garmin cables, that means your warrant will be void.

Garmin's warranty only lasts for one year, so if your device is older than that, the above won't matter. But, if you have a brand-new device, it may be worth considering before hooking up to any third-party charger or adapter.

Should you buy the Abanen charging adapter?

For the price and functionality, it's a no-brainer to pick up the Abanen charging adapter, provided you have a compatible Garmin watch. The tiny size is perfect for travel, and the two-pack means you can toss one on your keys for local trips and one on your travel bag for longer journeys. Even if you don't take trips long enough to justify bringing along a Garmin charger, the ability to lay mostly flat on the back of your Garmin makes it, in some ways, better than the stock Garmin charger for certain situations, anyway.