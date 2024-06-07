Father’s Day is rapidly approaching, which means that the window for coming up with a truly original Father’s Day gift is closing. Sure, you could get him the same last-minute Father’s Day gift that you get him every year, but wouldn’t it be better to get him something truly original?

That’s where the AAWireless Adapter comes in. This wireless adapter will make your father’s life on the road significantly easier, by automatically creating a wireless connection between his phone and the car dash.

This removes the need to plug his phone in if he wants to make the most of Android Auto, which can not only save him time but also make his commute safer and more convenient. To make this gift even better, you can get it with a temporary Father’s Day discount (15% off) at the AAWireless Amazon store.

What is Android Auto?

To know if the AAWireless Adapter will truly make the perfect gift for your dad this Father’s Day, all you need to know is whether or not his car uses Android Auto or not.

Android Auto is the software developed by Google in 2016 that allows you to connect your smartphone to your car’s dashboard in order to mirror a variety of apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, WhatsApp, and plenty of other applications.

Android Auto is available in the vast majority of new cars on the market, meaning that if your father’s car allows him to connect his phone to easily achieve any of these functions, such as navigation or music listening, then it’s almost certainly Android Auto that’s allowing him to do so.

How the AAWireless Adapter actually works

While the AAWireless Adapter may sound a little complicated initially, using it couldn’t be more simple. The adapter itself is largely plug-and-play, meaning that you don’t need to set anything up in advance. The adapter just works out of the box.

To get started, all you need to do is plug the adapter into the USB port of your car, and it works. The initial setup is simple enough that even the most technologically challenged dad can do it, and from that point on, the AAWireless Adapter will connect automatically to the wireless signal that the AAWireless Adapter produces whenever you start your car.

A few reasons why your dad needs the AAWireless Adapter this Father’s Day

AAWireless

Reason 1: Stress-free mornings

There are a lot of reasons why this little device can have such a big impact. The first and foremost is the most obvious: forgetting to plug your phone into your car is frustrating.

Waking up in the morning and running out the door can be stressful enough as is, but then realising that you don’t have the means to navigate or listen to your favourite music while you drive is even worse.

With the AAWireless Adapter, this is a problem of the past, as you don’t need to do anything to make your phone wirelessly connect to Android Auto. This is because the AAWireless Adapter uses a wireless connection, not a Bluetooth one, meaning that your phone will automatically prioritise the connection as soon as it’s available, which it becomes as soon as your car starts up.

AAWireless

Reason 2: It makes your dad's daily drive safer

The AAWireless Adapter not only saves your father time in the morning by stopping him from needing to worry about plugging in his phone, but it's actually safer, too. In the previous example, for instance, where you've forgotten to plug your phone in before you start driving, the only options you have are to either waste time pulling over, or risk fiddling around with your phone and a USB cable while you're driving, which is obviously unsafe.

With the AAWireless Adapter, you don’t need to worry about having to divert your attention from the road, as your phone will connect automatically. On top of this, the AAWireless Adapter can potentially reduce the temptation to use your phone as you drive.

Since Android Auto only allows applications that are safe to use while driving, connecting automatically to Android Auto can potentially reduce your risk of an accident by only giving you access to these safe apps while the vehicle is in motion.

Reason 3: Cheap solution for wireless Android Audio

Overall, the AAWireless Adapter is a great gift for anybody, especially your dad. It provides wireless Android Auto functionality which is missing from the vast majority of cars produced between 2016 and 2020, and it does so at a reasonable price.

On top of this, the AAWireless Adapter is a best-selling gadget and has been since 2020, and for good reason. The AAWireless Adapter provides an essential function that is consistently improving. This is thanks to the unique companion app that comes with it. This app makes it easy to constantly update and iterate on the device, while also solving issues quickly and easily.

On top of this, the AAWireless Adapter comes with plenty of support through both Amazon and a dedicated Slack channel, meaning that if you do by some chance run into any issues, then they’ll be easily resolved for you or your father.

Buy now to get the best Father’s Day deal

The AAWireless Adapter is an excellent gift to give your dad this Father’s Day. It will not only make his life easier but also more convenient than ever before. And to make things even better: from 7 – 14 June, you get a 15% Father’s Day discount on Amazon.

Make driving safer and easier than ever

If your father frequently drives or just loves his gadgets, then the AAWireless Adapter is an exceptional gift that will not only tickle his fancy, but also improve the way that he does one of the most common tasks in his everyday life.

Not only will the AAWireless Adapter save him time in the morning, but it will also make his drive more convenient and enjoyable than ever before by removing the need for burdensome cables and bringing his car into the future.