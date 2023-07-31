Android Auto is a great way to get the most out of your car's infotainment system. But if we're honest, it can still be a bit of a hassle to plug your phone in each time you climb into your car.

The AAWireless dongle provides a handy solution to this problem. It's a plug-and-play device that offers a wireless connection with Android Auto, allowing you to access your smartphone's features on your car's display screen, but without the usual cable clutter.

With an incredibly successful Prime Day under their belts (that saw stock levels completely wiped out), it's clear that the word is out about the AAWireless dongle.

Now that stocks have been fully replenished, it's time to find out why the AAWireless car dongle has been creating such a buzz.

We give you 5 reasons why you should go wireless with Android Auto, using the AAWireless dongle. And as a loyal Pocket-lint reader, you also get a discount code for 10% off on AAWireless. So keep reading!

1. Affordability

Boasting the world's first wireless Android Auto dongle, AAWireless has a proven track record when it comes to product innovation.

With the AAWireless dongle, everything has been engineered for simplicity. It is compatible with more than ten thousand car types and provided that your car supports the wired version of Android Auto, you'll have no trouble using it to set up a wireless connection.

Currently retailing for just $79.99 on Amazon US and £69.99 on Amazon UK, this dongle won't break the bank. And for this relatively modest investment, you can enjoy wireless connectivity with Android Auto, without having to fork out for a brand-new set of wheels.

On top of that, Pocket-lint readers get an extra 10% off by using the discount code POCKET10.

2. One-time setup for automatic connection

With a simple, one-time setup, you can enjoy an efficient automatic connection every time you start the car with the AAWireless dongle.

For the initial setup, plug the wireless dongle into your car's USB port. From here, simply connect your phone to the dongle via Bluetooth, and then you're all set!

You'll only need to do this once to enjoy an automatic wireless connection to Android Auto every time you're in the car.

Once installed, you'll have wireless access to more than 240 apps supported by Android Auto. Everything will appear on your car's display and is easily navigated without any troublesome wires or cables getting in the way.

Best of all, you'll never have to plug your phone into the car ever again. You won't even have to take it out of your pocket or bag.

As long as you have Bluetooth on, the connection to the network is automatic.

And if you need help with the installation, the free companion app offers an installation wizard.

3. Free companion app

AAWireless

Your AAWireless device comes with a free companion app that offers plenty of ways to customize Android Auto and update your AAWireless device.

With the app, you can install updates for the latest software version, play around with the split-screen capabilities, adjust pixel density, and manage paired phones.

What's more, it features a troubleshooting guide, should the connection between your car and phone fail, for any reason. It also offers a direct line to customer support, if needed.

4. It's made in Europe

AAWireless is a Dutch company that has grown from humble beginnings to develop the world's leading wireless Android Auto dongle.

The AAWireless dongle was designed in The Netherlands by a dedicated team of developers and is manufactured in Hungary.

By keeping production closer to home, AAWireless has been able to maintain full control of the production process and ensure product quality is kept at the highest possible level.

5. Enjoy fast delivery with Amazon

AAWireless

We all love the convenience and reliability of ordering through Amazon. And AAWireless does, too.

At the moment, the AAWireless dongle is available on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Enjoy the perks of superfast shipping through Amazon, as well as peace of mind their return policy affords.

We're betting that you'll love the wireless convenience of the AAWireless dongle. But if you're unhappy for any reason, ordering through Amazon ensures that you'll get your money back, making it a risk-free investment.

Plus, due to its close ties with Amazon, AAWireless provides excellent after-sales support through Amazon, too.

Enjoy 10% off your AAWireless dongle

Right now, AAWireless is offering an exclusive 10% discount to Pocket-lint readers.

To snap up this incredible offer for yourself, simply enter the discount code POCKETLINT10 at the checkout.

Order via:

The quality of life improvements this dongle will make to your drive-time commute make choosing the AAWireless dongle a no-brainer. And with a money-saving 10% off too, you won't want to run the risk of missing out!