Summary Aardman is collaborating with the Pokémon Company on a special project, set for release in 2027.

The teaser video released on social media hints at an animation style similar to Wallace & Gromit.

Details on the project are slim, with more information to be shared in the future by both companies.

Aardman, the animation studio behind Wallace & Gromit, are working on a mysterious new Pokémon project.

Both Aardman and the Pokémon Company announced the news on social media accompanied by a teaser trailer showing a clay poké ball bouncing into the frame, with Pokémon's and Aardman's names popping up at the end. Details on the "special project" are slim, but a release date of 2027 has been confirmed. Whether this is a TV show or a movie is unclear.

"This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!” said Taito Okiura of the Pokémon Company in a press release.

Who is Aardman?

The company is known for stop-motion animation

Aardman is an animation studio based in Bristol in the United Kingdom, well known for its stop-motion work. The studio has been around for over 50 years and is most famous for projects like Wallace & Gromit, Flushed Away and Chicken Run. Recently, the company ventured to a galaxy far, far away and collaborated with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 short titled I Am Your Mother.

Speaking about its new collaboration with the Pokémon Company, Sean Clarke, the Managing Director of Aardman, said: "It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International -- we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way."

More details on the project will be "shared in the future." Given the clay poké ball in the teaser, it indicates the project could have a similar animation style to Wallace & Gromit. If you're a big Pokémon fan, I highly recommend watching Wallace & Gromit to get a sense of how Aardman's stop-motion animation style looks and feels. A new Wallace & Gromit film is coming to Netflix globally on January 3, 2025, and has received glowing reviews from film critics. Rest easy, Pokémon fans. Your beloved franchise is in safe hands.