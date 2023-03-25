Samsung is already a phone company that knows its way around a foldable. There's the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, of course. And there will be new versions this year. But a new report suggests that we can expect an addition to the double act.

According to that report Samsung is working on an unnamed device that will feature a tri-fold design. Perhaps a bit like a wallet, if you will. But to make way for that product Samsung is said to have culled another.

One in, one out

We've been hearing contrasting rumours about the prospects of a Galaxy S23 FE for a while at this point. Some said that it was a phone that would arrive in 2023, while others seemed to think the opposite. But now leaker Yogesh Brar says that it simply isn't going to happen. And you can thank the aforementioned tri-fold device for that.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know about this tri-fold device. But it isn't the first time that Samsung and a tri-fold product have been in the same sentence. Samsung has shown off prototype devices of this ilk before, and they're more tablet than phone. Or at least, they are when they're fully unfolded. What we will actually get if and when Samsung ships something with that folding mechanism remains to be seen.

We're absolutely here for another kind of foldable from Samsung or indeed anyone else. But it's important to remember the losers here. Anyone who had been hoping for a Galaxy S23 FE looks likely to be left disappointed, which is a shame. Thankfully there are plenty of phones in the marketplace and hopefully people will find a replacement for a Samsung line that has always had something of a cult following.