With Motorola already very heavily rumoured to be working on its own follow-up to the Razr foldable phone with the 2023 Razr, it sounds like there might be another phone in the offing to go along with it.

Reports suggest that the Motorola Razr Lite is launching soon and it's designed to sit at the budget end of the foldable lineup. We've also been treated to a new render of the phone as well, giving us an idea of the phone that will be made available to those who perhaps don't want to go the whole hog and get its bigger cousin.

A cheaper Motorola Razr?

That's the gist, at least according to MySmartPrice. The outlet has worked with leaker @OnLeaks to come up with the render you see below, with some details shared about what we can expect from the phone's release.

MySmartPrice

According to that report, the Razr Lite will have a pretty tiny external display that looks best suited to showing the time more than anything else. The dual front-facing cameras will be placed in that same area alongside an LED flash.

On the inside, we're told to expect a single hole-punch camera at the very centre of the top of the display, but beyond that details are pretty sparse, to say the least.

However, it's important to note the caveat that MySmartPrice saw fit to include in its report — "It is worth noting that the design renders are based on low-quality, real-life pictures of a testing stage prototype," it said. "Therefore, it is likely that some details depicted in these renders may differ a bit compared to the final product."

That's something that's always worth taking into account with these kinds of leaks, even the best ones. For now, this is all we really have to go on while the suggestion that a launch is just around the corner should at least mean that we'll have some more details soon.