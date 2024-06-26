Key Takeaways 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter 2 opens up controller possibilities for a low price.

Easy setup, great compatibility with different controllers on Switch, Windows, and Mac.

Limited use case but perfect for those wanting to use other controllers on Nintendo Switch.

There are a lot of controllers out there, and nobody can seem to agree on which one is the best. For some, the best controller is the PlayStation 5’s DualSense. For others, the asymmetric stick-layout of the Xbox Series controller reigns supreme. For the true maniacs of the world, the Wii Pro controller is a time-worn favorite. But, what if you want to take these controllers outside their intended boundaries?

While the 8Bitdo Wireless USB Adapter 2 doesn’t offer a true controller wild west experience, it does open up the world of controllers for you just a little bit more. For those that wish to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games with DualSense or Wii Remote, is the purchase worth your while?

8Bitdo Wireless USB Adapter 2 While the scope of the 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter 2 is limited, the things it does are extremely refined. For the price, the quality and reliability of the Wireless Adapter 2 is impressive. Pros Fantastic button mapping capabilites

Extremely easy to set up and use Cons Highly limited use case $20 at Amazon £15 at Amazon (UK) $20 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs