Key Takeaways The 8Bitdo Micro is extremely small, making it ideal for portability.

It functions well for gaming on phones and as a macro keyboard.

Some may find it too small and limited for use with TV play.

Generally, controllers have gotten larger over time. Except for oddities like the Duke, progression of controller size is pretty much a straight line. But, what if you want something small? What if you want something that’s smaller than literally anything else that’s ever come with home consoles? The 8Bitdo Micro is the answer to this exact desire.

The controller itself is about the size of a pack of Tic Tacs. A controller that small begs one important question: why? Why would you want a controller this small? When would this be more convenient than just a normal controller? You may be surprised to find out, there are some pretty good answers to these questions.

Recommended 8Bitdo Micro The 8Bitdo Micro is an incredible novelty, but its usefulness wears thin beyond absolute portability. Pros Incredible portability

Multiple uses

Great buttons

Extremely small Cons Extremely small $25 at Amazon $25 at Target

Price, availability, and specs

Bringing new meaning to the concept of lightweight

The 8Bitdo Micro is small. Very small. It measures in at a minuscule 72x40.7x14.1 mm. It looks absolutely timy compared to the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro, and still even small next to a Joy Con. It's just barely larger than the 8Bitdo Adapter . The controller weighs just under 0.9oz, according to 8Bitdo. That's compared to the seemingly gargantuan 9.8oz of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense .

The 8Bitdo Micro can be purchased from third-party retailers such as Amazon and Target. It retails for $25 and is available in blue and green. The controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch as well as Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. In the box with the 8Bitdo Micro, you’ll also receive an attachable wristband to carry the controller and a very small USB-C charging cable.

8Bitdo Micro Brand 8Bitdo Platform Apple, Android, Nintendo Switch Battery 180mAh Li-on battery, rechargeable Connectivity Bluetooth, Wired Programmable Yes Colors Blue, Green Weight 24.8g Expand

What I liked about the 8Bitdo Micro

Portability at its finest, and surprisingly comfortable