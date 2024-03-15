Key Takeaways LG's 2024 OLED lineup features the LG G4 with the top-of-the-line Alpha 11 AI processor for improved brightness and picture quality.

LG G4 prices range from $2600 to $25,000 depending on size, with the addition of a stand for smaller models.

Upgrades on the LG G4 include a 144 Hz panel, enhanced sound and image upscaling, wireless Dolby Atmos support, and Google Chromecast.

The LG G4 officially goes on sale on March 18th, and it's going to be a big release for LG. The G4 sites between the LG C4 and the LG M4 as the upper-midrange tier in LG's OLED lineup and comes with a number of enticing features. That includes the MLA display used on last year's LG G3 that helped give it a massive brightness boost compared to other OLEDs.

Related 7 things to know about LG's new C4 OLED TV LG's newest OLED TV lineup will release on March 18th, with the C4 OLED TV as a highly anticipated model. Here's what to know before buying.

The 2024 model is retaining a lot of those key features and gaining a few more. If you're in the market for an OLED TV and you're looking at the LG G4, here are some extra tidbits you want to know about before pulling the trigger. Here's what's new on the LG G4 compared to its predecessor.

1 The prices will be slightly higher than the G3

The LG G4 is also coming in a new 97-inch variant

The LG G4 is getting a minor price bump across all sizes. Fortunately, it's not as bad as the price hikes between the LG G2 and the G3. Here are the 2023 prices of the LG G3.

55-inch - $2500

- $2500 65-inch - $3300

- $3300 77-inch - $4500

- $4500 83-inch - $6500

By contrast, the 2024 models are all seeing a $100 price increase. In the context of costing thousands of dollars, it's not that much. Here are the prices of the 2024 LG G4 models. You'll note the return of the 97-inch variant that hasn't been available in the G-series OLEDs since the LG G2 in 2022.

55-inch - $2600

- $2600 65-inch - $3400

- $3400 77-inch - $4600

- $4600 83-inch - $6500

- $6500 97-inch - $25,000

The only model that doesn't get a price bump is the already very pricey 83-inch model, which will remain at $6500 for 2024. Somewhat surprisingly, the 97-inch model is very expensive but still matches the price tag of the 97-inch LG G2 from 2022. We're guessing LG isn't looking to sell too many 97-inch models given the price hike between it and the 83-inch model.

2 Smaller models of the LG G4 will now ship with a stand

In prior years, you had to buy one

LG / Pocket-lint

LG's G-series OLED TVs are designed for wall mounting and, thus, typically don't come with a stand, since you're supposed to hang them on the wall right out of the gate with LG's Zero Gap Wall Mount.

Related How to properly (and safely) mount a TV You'll simply need our guide, a partner, drill, and some patience to ditch the bulky stand and mount your beautiful TV.

LG did an about-face this year and is now offering stands with the 55-inch and 65-inch models. That means folks opting for the smaller models will be able to set them on entertainment stands instead of putting them on the wall. In prior years, LG sold an optional stand for $150. So, when you factor in the inclusion of the stand, the 55-inch and 65-inch are actually $50 less than their immediate predecessors. Those opting for the larger models won't get a TV stand with it.

3 The LG G4 will get a sizable performance boost

LG includes its top-of-the-line Alpha 11 AI processor

LG / Pocket-lint

LG unveiled its Alpha 11 AI processor during the 2024 OLED lineup announcement. We haven't been able to go hands-on with the TV yet, but LG promises some pretty serious gains in terms of performance. According to LG, users can expect a 70% increase in graphics power and a 30% boost to general processing. Also, unlike last year, the LG C4 and G4 won't share the same processor, so those who opt for the more expensive TV will notice the difference.

The increased performance will show itself in several ways. For example, using webOS will be more fluid than last year and the TV itself will have better image upscaling, higher brightness levels via the Peak Highlighter feature, and more. LG's David Seperson told What HiFi that the G4 will have "measurably better" all-around performance than the LG G3.

4 The panel will run at 144 Hz at 4K resolution

Good news for PC users

LG / Pocket-lint

Much like the LG C4, the G4 will have a 4K panel capable of a 144 Hz refresh rate. This is higher than the 120 Hz refresh rate seen on the LG G3. Most TV-centric devices like cable boxes, streaming sticks, and modern game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won't be able to take advantage of the higher refresh rates. However, PC gamers will have a legitimate PC monitor substitute if they opt for an OLED TV instead.

The improvement comes thanks to the Alpha 11 AI processor, as the panel changes from the G3 to the G4 are otherwise not huge. So, in this case, the extra power comes from within rather than anything LG did to the panel itself. The G4, like the LG C4, will also come with AMD FreeSync along with full Nvidia G-Sync VRR support.

5 The LG G4 is also brighter and more colorful than its predecessor

We don't know the specifics yet, but LG promises better picture quality

LG / Pocket-lint

The LG G3 came with LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which helps increase the brightness on the TV using a micro lens layer on the screen that helps internal light pass through more easily, thus enhancing the brightness. This technology returns to the LG G4 and is now included in the 83-inch model. However, that's not all that LG is doing.

In addition, the aforementioned Alpha 11 AI processor will add some additional brightness via the aforementioned Peak Highlights feature. In addition, the processor should allow the TV to reproduce color better. One of the LG G3's drawbacks was some slight desaturation in some scenes. The G4 and its improved processor should clean that up nicely.

6 LG's AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro are getting better

Another benefit of its brand-new processor

LG / Pocket-lint

his year, LG's AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro are making a return, but this time with some new features. For the AI Picture Pro, LG is now adding a Director Tone mode. The TV will use AI to analyze what's happening on the screen and adjust the settings appropriately. The G4 will also be among the first TVs to use Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode.

On the sound side of things, the stronger A11 processor will allow AI Sound Pro to upmix virtual surround sound to 11.1.2 channels of sound versus the 9.1.2 channels on last year's model. We also hope that LG has improved the sound quality this year as that was another nitpick we had with last year's OLED TVs.

7 The LG G4 can use wireless lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS

Including LG's wireless soundbars

LG / Pocket-lint

Part of the 2024 OLED release includes support for lossless wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS via WOWCAST. This is a relatively new technology, but a few TVs, including some TVs from Samsung's 2023 lineup, have it already. LG is catching up with support for their 2024 models. That means you can get high-quality audio without sacrificing your eARC HDMI port if you opt to get a soundbar.

Related Best Dolby Atmos speakers: Spatial audio for your home Turn your living room into a home theater with these surround sound systems.

The above includes LG's S95TR and SG10TY, which were also announced at CES 2024. Both sound bars support Dolby Atmos with WOWCAST specifically to support LG's 2024 TV lineup. They cost a bundle but reviews say both sound quite good.

8 The LG G4 will have Chromecast built-in and WebOS 24

Google made a surprise appearance at LG's launch event

Pocket-lint

LG brought Google out to announce a few things about the 2024 lineup of OLED TVs. Among them was universal Chromecast support built-in. That means you won't need a third-party streaming stick to stream audio and video from your phone to your TV. Additionally, Google said that LG's 2024 OLED lineup will act as Google Home hubs where you can set up and control smart home devices through LG's ThinQ app.

On top of that, the TVs will also get WebOS 24 out of the box with a promise of five years of software updates. WebOS 24 isn't a huge departure from the prior iteration but does include a revamped menu system, sign language avatars, more guides, and a chatbot. It will also support up to 10 user accounts, each with their own Picture Wizard AI setting so each user can calibrate the TV how they want.