We're in the waning hours of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, there are still some truly great deals to be had. One thing I always look out for during big sales events aren't necessarily big-ticket items, but smaller deals with just as major savings. And with the holidays fast approaching, it's never too early to beat the holiday shopping rush and pick up a few stocking stuffers or small gifts.

That said, here are some gadgets still on sale for Prime Day day 2 that would make for some excellent stocking stuffers. We made sure everything was well under $100 and most of the items are under $50. Everything here should fit in a stocking as well, so we've kept to the spirit of the gift category. Let's get started.

8 gadgets make excellent stocking stuffers on sale for Prime Day

Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 The Google Pixel Buds are a nice stocking stuffer gift. They're a bit over $50, but they're currently 40 per cent off. That's a very good price for a pair of wireless earbuds. Google's Pixel Buds come in four colors and include three tip sizes, five hours of battery life, and water resistance. They also have Adaptive Sound, which adjusts the volume based on your environment, which is a neat feature. Essentially, you can't go wrong with these. $59 at Amazon

Belkin / Pocket-lint Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $76 $120 Save $44 Loads of people are getting smartwatches and TWBs, and having a charger capable of handling all of them plus a phone is just plain smart. The Belkin 3-in-1 fast wireless charger is a bit on the expensive side for a stocking stuffer, but it's super useful, especially for folks about to stock up on wireless items. It's compatible with any Qi wireless charging devices and comes in either white or black. $76 at Amazon

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Amazon Echo Pop is a nice speaker for bedroom use. It's small, so it doesn't take up a ton of bedside table space. Additionally, the speaker also works like any of the other Amazon Echo speakers. You can talk to it, have it play music, or issue commands to control your smart home tech. This is on sale for $18, which makes it a perfectly priced stocking stuffer. You also have four color options to match your gift recipient's style. $18 at Amazon

Anker / Pocket-lint Anker 622 Magnetic wireless power bank The Anker 622 MagSafe wireless battery charger is a great gift for iPhone owners. It attaches directly to the back of any MagSafe-compatible iPhone, including the recently released iPhone 15. It contains a 5,000 mAh battery, which should provide almost a full extra charge to even the biggest iPhone Pro phones. It also comes in five colors, so you can buy one that suits your recipient the best. Oh, did we mention it comes with a built-in kickstand too? $70 at Amazon

Eufy / Pocket-lint Eufy Security Indoor Cam C120 $29 $43 Save $14 The Eufy C120 is technically an indoor security camera, but it's usable for a lot of other applications. You can gift it to an expecting family for use as a baby monitor since it has night vision and two-way audio. People with pets may also enjoy a way to keep an eye on their little rascals when the owner isn't at home. Regardless, this security camera costs less than $30 thanks to Amazon Prime Day and it's worth a look. $29 at Amazon

Lilio / Pocket-lint Lilio 20,000mAh Portable Charger $19 $39 Save $20 The Lilio Portable Charger is a nice gift for essentially anyone. It's small and light enough to fit in a purse or a backpack. It also has a 20,000 mAh cell that can recharge almost any smartphone at least three times before needing to be recharged again. It supports USB PD as well, so it can even be used to charge other electronics aside from smartphones. Finally, it has multiple ports so you can charge multiple devices at once. $19 at Amazon

Tile / Pocket-lint Tile Pro 2-Pack (Black/White) $42 $60 Save $18 The Tile Pro is a nifty and useful little gadget. You pair it with your phone, and you can locate whatever item the Tile Pro is attached to. That can be luggage, keys, and some people even stuff smaller versions of these things in their wallets. This Tile Pro 2-pack is on sale for Prime Day for 30% off, which is a good deal. It's a nice stocking stuffer idea for your forgetful family member who can never remember where they put their keys. $42 at Amazon

Anker Anker 765 USB-C Cable $15 $35 Save $20 Not every gift has to be expensive to be thoughtful. A lot of folks are getting iPhone 15s this year and that means their lightning cables are about to become scrap. Please recycle those responsibly. To help, this lovely six-foot braided USB-C to USB-C cable is robust enough to replace all of those cables, and it's not terribly expensive. Anker makes some good cables for this sort of stuff, and it's also usable for more than just smartphones. $15 at Amazon

What is Amazon Prime Big Day Deals?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also called October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event occurring on October 10 and October 11, 2023. It's when Amazon provides Prime members with a plethora of limited-time deals on products, including tech. During these days, members can access new deals every few minutes. The event one of Amazon's ways of appreciating and rewarding its loyal Prime subscribers by offering them exclusive deals.

