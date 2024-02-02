Key Takeaways The unrivaled customization options of the Samsung Galaxy range make it better for tinkerers and people wanting to express themselves than iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy has a wider range of affordable options to suit every buyer and budget, unlike Apple's expensive models.

Many Galaxy phones offer dual SIM card capabilities, giving users more flexibility, especially for business and travel.

The battle between Samsung and Apple is hotter than ever since the introduction of the AI-heavy Galaxy S24, which puts the iPhone 15 on notice and competes with the Google Pixel 8 in terms of innovative features. Every smartphone has pros and cons, and it takes a lot for fans to jump ship once they're locked into an ecosystem and have compatible earbuds, car adapters, and other accessories.

At home, my wife is a devoted iPhone fan, claiming they have better overall quality and a classier feel. I'm into the Samsung Galaxy range because of their practicality and wide range of accessories. Today, I'll settle the matter once and for all and give you eight reasons to get a Samsung Galaxy like new S24 instead of an iPhone.

1 No fake hype

'Groundbreaking' upgrades

Apple/Pocket-lint

Apple is famous for hyping its products with supposedly new groundbreaking features that don't compete with similarly priced Samsungs and only fool people in the iPhone bubble. A good example is the new 48MP camera sensor promoted as one of the big upgrades in its latest iPhone 15 range, despite lagging behind the 200MP sensor on last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The same can be said about the new USB-C port offering USB 3.0 speeds of up to 10Gbps, which is featured prominently in Apple's marketing campaign. They don't tell you those speeds are obsolete on Samsung's flagships, which offer double at 20Gbps with USB 3.2 compatibility.

2 More variety

There's the Galaxy A range, for example

Samsung/Pocket-lint

How many people can afford flagship models in 2024? The truth is that most buyers need a good phone that works, and Samsung has it covered with a range of Galaxy offerings to suit every buyer and budget. The Galaxy A range includes practical and affordable models that get the job done, while the Z Fold and Z Flip models showcase the company's innovative technology and are perfect for people wanting to stand out with something unique.

Apple's iPhone 15 range consists of four models that compete head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy S range, and they can all be considered premium products that don't come cheap. On top of that, Apple has a habit of creating a bigger gap between the entry-level iPhone and iPhone Plus and the flagship Pro and Pro Max models to push buyers to upgrade if they want the latest specs.

3 Dual SIM cards

Business people and frequent travelers appreciate it

Pocket-lint

Current iPhone 15 models are eSIM-only in the US, while international models get a SIM tray. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 range in the US offers up to two eSIMS and dual physical SIM capabilities to give buyers more options. This might not be a big deal for most users, but business people and frequent travelers appreciate that they can easily switch between SIMs when they touch down in another country.

4 App selection

Google Play has 451,072 apps

Google/Pocket-lint

Google Play's 3,538,310 apps are over double the 1,867,199 offered by the App Store, with every major developer having an Android-friendly version of its products. It's the same with games, and Google Play has 451,072 compared to the App Store's 221,847 to offer the widest selection of any platform.

There's often a dispute about the quality and quantity of apps between the two brands, but Samsung's native Google Maps and Translate apps set the standard and transcend brand loyalty.

5 More accessories

All hail USB-C

Pocket-lint

Things may have changed with the iPhone 15 finally switching over to USB-C, but the truth is that the vast majority of Apple users are using the proprietary Lightning cable, which effectively locked them into using certain docks, chargers, and other accessories.

Those same customers must now buy new hardware if they want to upgrade to the latest iPhones because the stuff they currently use is obsolete. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy phones work with any modern charger, and there's no limit to the compatible accessories because most models from the last few years have a universal USB-C connection.

6 Faster charging speeds

Depends on models

Pocket-lint

This one depends on the actual models because each varies and performs differently. If we compare flagship to flagship, the Samsung S24 Ultra offers 45W fast charging while Apple's power adapters only go up to 30W. Wireless charging is about the same at 15W each, and so is reverse-charging at 4.5W.

7 Easy filing system

Hierarchical filing system

Saeed Wazir/Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy phones have an easy-to-navigate hierarchical filing system that makes sense to anyone who's used a computer because it's divided logically into images, documents, downloads, and other folders. It's also easy to copy data across PCs and other devices by simply plugging it in and copying and pasting. iPhones take a different approach and offer a more controlled and optimized experience that works seamlessly with other Apple products but can be complicated when transferring between different platforms.

8 Unlimited customization

No limit to what you can do with Android

Jason Cipriani/Pocket-lint

Getting a Samsung Galaxy phone is a no-brainer if you want unlimited customization options and want to express yourself with unique widgets, themes, keyboards, and ringtones. There's no limit to what you can do with Android customization, and popular third-party apps like Gboard and Hyperion Launcher create a bespoke user experience. While iPhones allow personalized shortcuts, widgets, and other display enhancements, they are more restrictive than Samsungs and keep users penned in by certain parameters.