Fall Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are already a ton of great deals that we can all enjoy. However, there are some folks, like me, who are thinking about waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to see if the deals get even better for the holiday season. That's not a bad plan, but there are some things that you'll simply get more use out of if you buy them now rather than waiting for the thick of the holiday season to take advantage.

There are some obvious non-tech stuff like cold weather clothing. Why buy a new jacket when it's essentially winter already when you can buy one now for the same deal? There are plenty of tech deals like that as well. While I was shopping around, I found a few items that I think I'd rather buy right now rather than wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Best fall Prime Day deals to take advantage of before Black Friday

Chef iQ / Pocket-lint CHEF iQ Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer A smart way to prep Thanksgiving dinner $126 $180 Save $54 Smart thermometers make great gifts for the chef in your life, and you'll find a lot of them on sale for Black Friday, but with have Thanksgiving coming up, you may want one for yourself before then. The Chef iQ is about as good as it gets, with a handy hub, two thermometers, and a smartphone app to make sure your food is properly cooked. $126 at Amazon

Ring / Pocket-lint Ring Video Doorbell Just in time for trick-or-treating and Prime Day deliveries $55 $100 Save $45 A lot of folks use the sales to upgrade to a video doorbell, and this is a great opportunity to do so. You'll have it set up just in time for trick-or-treating, which will be a great stress test to see how well it works for you. After that comes the parade of Amazon packages being delivered to your door that you'll see, which will help stave off porch pirates. It's also 45 per cent off, which is as good as it gets. $55 at Amazon

Read the review: Ring Video Doorbell 4: Life in colour

LG / Pocket-lint LG C3 OLED Watch football and binge holiday movies in a bigger, brighter way $1397 $1800 Save $403 Football, basketball, and hockey have all either started or are about to start their seasons. If you've been itching for a new TV, it's a pretty good time to do it. We quite like the LG C3 and OLED is an outstanding TV technology. The G3 is technically better, but it's also way more expensive. You can go with either one and be set. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 ports with full support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. $1397 at Amazon $1400 at Best Buy

Read the review: LG C3 review: Subtly does it

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Display Thanksgiving recipes $40 $90 Save $50 The Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is a nice addition to a kitchen, bedroom, or living room. It doubles as a smart display as well as a speaker, so you can jam out to music during your holiday parties or video call your loved ones during the holiday season with the integrated camera. Sure, you can get this on Black Friday, but Thanksgiving is over by then, and this thing could come in handy with its ability to show recipes. $40 at Amazon

Read the review: Amazon Echo Show 5 review: Alexa for your bedside

Peloton / Pocket-lint Peloton Bike Get a head start on your New Year's fitness resolution $1095 $1445 Save $350 Why wait until New Years to start exercising when you can do it before it gets cold out, and you have less winter guilt to burn off. Peloton bikes are on sale for $500 off, which is an excellent deal no matter which one you get. Peloton has some of the best biking exercise classes available. Just, you know, don't buy one for your other half and reenact that hilariously bad commercial from a few years ago. $1095 at Amazon

Read the review: Peloton Bike+ review: Pdeal power!

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Smart Plug Makes setting up holiday lights easy $13 $25 Save $12 This plug is one of those products that you can talk about all day for random, niche smart uses. However, the best use for this at this time of year is for decorations. Halloween and Christmas decorations especially where you don't want lights to be on all day every day. Use a few of these, which are nearly 50 per cent off right now, and let an Alexa routine turn them on and off at sunset. No more cheap timers from the hardware store. $13 at Amazon

Read more: Best smart plugs 2023

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Pulse 4 Be the life of your holiday party $130 $250 Save $120 The JBL Pulse 4 is a good sounding Bluetooth speaker that also looks nice. We're at the beginning of the season where people have consistent social functions for the various holidays. A new Bluetooth speaker gives your function some background music. This one is 48% off right now, which is one of the biggest price drops of any Bluetooth speaker this Prime Day. $130 at Amazon

Read the review: JBL Pulse 4 review: Light me up, turn me up

iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba i4 EVO So you don't have to wear your pet's winter coat By the time Black Friday rolls around, pet shedding season will be over and this will be a lot less cool to have, even if it's the same price then. Instead of vacuuming extra times to clean up the pet hair, let the machines do it. The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is literally 50 per cent off right now, just in time for your dog or cat to shed their summer coat. It's still a bit expensive at $200, but that's a lot less than $400.

Read more: The 5 best robot vacuums: Clean smarter, not harder

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also called October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event occurring on October 10 and October 11, 2023. It's when Amazon provides Prime members with a plethora of limited-time deals on products, including tech. During these days, members can access new deals every few minutes. The event one of Amazon's ways of appreciating and rewarding its loyal Prime subscribers by offering them exclusive deals.

More October Prime Day 2023 deals

If you're looking for some more great Prime Day savings, check out these deals: