I have a problem -- I'm a chronic upgrader. MacBooks, iPhones, Apple Watches, and, most recently, iPads are products I switch out as soon as Apple releases a new one. The two exceptions to my upgrade addition have been the pair of 2nd-generation 4K Apple TVs and my four 1st-generation HomePods. On July 1 this year, Apple recategorized the original HomePod as vintage. Vintage status means that in two years, it'll be classified as obsolete. During these two years, I'm less likely to access replacements, and my HomePods will no longer receive regular software updates. I guess Apple Intelligence really isn't coming to the HomePod.

Occasionally, I'd peruse Apple's online refurbished store for 2nd-generation models, but when you own not one, not two, not even three, but four 1st-generation HomePods, you wonder what you'd even gain by replacing them. Impressively, my HomePods are running iOS 17.5 and outside of the normal HomePod bugs (I'm sorry, I'm having trouble connecting); they serve their purpose alongside my three HomePod minis by setting times, playing TV audio, and controlling Apple Home devices. I probably won't be replacing them anytime soon. Once there's a HomePod supporting Apple Intelligence or, at least, natural language processing, I'll jump on that.

Still, this got us at Pocket-lint wondering: what other devices does Apple consider vintage that you might not think are? Read on to find out

1 The original HomePod

2017 - 2021

Apple

HomePod Apple's first-generation HomePod was positively regarded for its excellent sound, but its price tag was very high when it first released.

The HomePod was released in 2017, so there's little surprise that it's finally being considered vintage, especially as Apple Intelligence is coming soon. I don't think I've ever used an Apple product or any piece of technology for as long as I've used these four HomePods. I certainly never predicted I'd be using them from day one to vintage status, so here's hoping I don't use them into obsolete status, too.

To be clear, I love the HomePod and was thrilled when the second generation was announced. With every software update, I was worried one or more would brick without a replacement. Fortunately, I've never had any such bad luck. Since there isn't much that changes between smart speakers, I'm not yet driven to replace mine.

2 12-inch Retina MacBook

2015 - 2019

Apple

12-inch Retina MacBook The 12-inch Retina MacBook was known for its sleek and ultra-portable design featuring a high-resolution Retina display, fanless design for silent operation, and a single USB-C port.

Both hated and loved, the 12-inch Retina MacBook was loved by frequently traveling tech pundits wanting an unprecedentedly thin form factor while simultaneously being hated for its single USB-C port and poor performance. Released in 2015, the 12-inch MacBook came in four colors and was Apple's starting point for introducing consumers to USB-C. At one point, it was rumored we might see a new Apple silicon-powered 12-inch MacBook, but those dreams have yet to materialize.

3 iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Red Edition)

2018

Apple

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Product RED Edition) This special edition iPhone 8 and 8 Plus had a striking red finish that supports HIV/AIDS programs through Apple’s partnership with (RED).

While the iPhone 8 lineup was unveiled alongside the iPhone X in 2017, it was sold until 2020, while its more premium counterpart was replaced less than a year later by the iPhone XS lineup. Interestingly, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus aren't yet vintage since they were discontinued only four years ago with the release of the second-generation iPhone SE. What is vintage is a specific color of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus -- the special product (RED) edition that was only sold from April to September 2018.

4 iPhone X

2017 - 2018

Apple

iPhone X The iPhone X, which marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, featured a revolutionary edge-to-edge OLED display, Face ID sensor, and powerful A11 Bionic chip.

The iPhone X is my personal favorite iPhone. I'm not old enough to truly appreciate the hype around the original iPhone, so the 10th anniversary was that moment for me. Working at a small Apple Store in Atlantic Canada, I remember the lineup of 60+ people, including some that slept overnight, as pumped for this phone as I was. I wasn't prepared for Apple to announce it as vintage alongside the 1st-generation HomePod on July 1. I imagine many people don't feel it's yet worthy of vintage status despite being released seven years ago. I hope you feel old now.

5 iPhone 6

2014 - 2016, 2017 - 2018

Apple

iPhone 6 Apple's iPhone 6 was a sleek smartphone with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, an A8 chip, and advanced camera features.

Another funny technicality in the iPhone world is how the iPhone 6 is considered vintage while the iPhone 6 Plus is classified as obsolete. While both models were discontinued in 2016, in the United States, a year later, a new 32GB iPhone 6 was quietly introduced to select markets as a more cost-friendly iPhone. Eventually, it was also sold in the United States as a carrier exclusive, which was a very odd move for Apple. The iPhone 6 was discontinued for a second time in 2018, marking why it's vintage while its larger sibling is obsolete.

6 iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular

2015-2019

Apple

iPad mini 4 iPad mini 4 was a compact and powerful tablet with a 7.9-inch Retina display, an A8 chip, and improved multitasking capabilities, perfect for on-the-go use.

If you had asked me in 2018 while working at Apple if the iPad mini would get a refresh, I would have told you it was unlikely. That's because the fourth-generation iPad mini went untouched for three and a half years. Introduced in 2015, it wasn't discontinued until 2019 with the release of the fifth-generation iPad mini. Frankly, I'm shocked this iPad isn't considered obsolete by now, given how long in the tooth that hardware is.

7 Thunderbolt MacBooks

2016 - 2021

13-inch and 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro The 13-inch and 15-inch Touch bar MacBook Pros were high-performance laptops featuring two to four USB-C ports, a dynamic Touch Bar, Touch ID, and a sleek design.

Seven MacBook Pro models released between 2016 and 2019 are considered vintage. It's shocking to think that a Mac released in 2019 is considered vintage. But these seven computers all have a few things in common -- they're USB-C models with Touch Bars and the dreaded butterfly keyboards. I can only assume that Apple wanted to push butterfly keyboard Macs into vintage as quickly as possible once their repair program ended to focus on Macs that came after the much improved 16-inch Intel MacBook Pro with a new Magic Keyboard.

8 1st-generation AirPods

2019-2022

Apple AirPods (1st Generation) Apple's first-generation AirPods were wireless earbuds offering seamless connectivity, high-quality sound, and effortless access to Siri.

When AirPods were first announced alongside the iPhone 7, I couldn't wait to be one of the first to use them. Of course, the iPhone 7 was announced in 2016, so it isn't a surprise that the original AirPods are considered vintage as of July 1, 2024. Still, the release of AirPods, alongside the removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone lineup, kicked off a new industry trend of removing the port. Considering that people still complain about the loss of the headphone jack today, it feels like AirPods were released much sooner than eight years ago. It's funny how in that time, AirPods went from one of the most mocked products to one of the most universal.

If you're curious, Apple has a support page listing every vintage product.